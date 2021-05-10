This Raspberry Pi CM4 Carrier Board is Built for Cryptocurrency Nodes

The Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 (CM4) is known for its improved processing power and thanks to this new project from Mirko_electronics , it's easier to apply that power to the world of cryptocurrency. The development is known as the BitPiRat—a custom carrier board created just for the CM4.

The new custom PCB is designed to include modules and components suitable for the needs of a Bitcoin node. The best Raspberry Pi projects are flexible, and according to Mirko_electronics, this board can also function as a light computer or microserver.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Mirko_electronics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Mirko_electronics)

The BitPiRat adds two USB ports, an Ethernet port, one HDMI input and an M.2 PCIe slot for storage—critical for anyone looking to run a full Bitcoin node. It has a 2-pin power supply connector and 5V power rail that can deliver up to 5A of power.

We've covered projects before that explain both how to mine Bitcoin and create a Bitcoin full node on the Raspberry Pi, but this is one of the first dedicated CM4 Bitcoin-focused PCBs we've come across. Bitcoin mining thrives on GPU power, but because this board is storage-focused, it may be better suited for something like Chia farming.

Check out the board design on Hackaday for a closer look at the specs. Please also take note that this is an untested concept and work in progress. Be sure to follow Mirko_electronics for new iterations and future updates.