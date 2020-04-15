Raspberry Pi Garage Door Opener Lets You Monitor and Close Your Garage Remotely

(Image credit: Steve Does Stuff)

The Raspberry Pi is a versatile asset when it comes to home DIY projects, and this Pi-powered garage door control system is no exception. Thanks to Steve from the Steve Does Stuff YouTube channel this week, you can learn how to use the single-board computer to monitor and control all the main functions of your garage.

According to Steve, this setup has been running for two years without any issues. In addition to using a Raspberry Pi, the project uses two sensors to determine whether or not the garage door is open.

The project also lets users send a command to the door, thus, enabling you to control it remotely. This means you could check on and control your garage door when you're away from home (no more wondering if you forgot to close it on the way out). All activity is monitored and logged using the Raspberry Pi.

With a magnet attached to the garage door, the Pi relies on two magnetic reed switches to check the garage door's status. Steve placed one sensor near the ceiling and the other is on the ground. As the door moves open or shut, the sensors are triggered.

The setup uses a custom web server built with Flask for web-based monitoring. To prevent server crashes, Steve programmed his Raspberry Pi to reboot once a day.

You can explore the code behind this project on GitHub .