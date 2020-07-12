Raspberry Pi Gyroscopic Handheld Streams PC Games

This Raspberry Pi handheld, created by Reddit user Penkamaster, takes PC streaming to the next level with gyroscopic camera control. That let's you move the system around in real-life to look around in-game environments.

The project uses a Raspberry Pi 4 along with a recycled 8.9" tablet screen. The screen is mounted to an Xbox One controller, creating a single handheld unit. Games are streamed from a PC using Moonlight, a software designed for streaming PC games to the Raspberry Pi.

When the Raspberry Pi first boots, the Xbox One controller connects automatically before moonlight-qt launches. Moonlight has a UI that you can easily navigate with a controller.

The handheld uses an MPU6050 gyroscope that's attached to the screen. You can use the gyroscope to aim the camera in-game with the help of a little code. Penkamaster was nice enough to share the source code on Github if you want to check out the project yourself.