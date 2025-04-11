Razer's PC Remote Play app lets you stream PC games to your mobile devices

Razer has launched Razer PC Remote Play, a new streaming platform that allows PC gamers to stream their PC games to their iOS or Android devices. The platform supports all mobile gaming controllers compatible with the aforementioned operating systems and uses AV1 encoding to provide a high-quality, low-latency gaming experience.

Razer PC Remote Play makes all your (supported) PC games easily accessible from your mobile device within the Razer Nexus app. Currently, the platform supports Steam, PC Game Pass, Epic Games "and more." Razer's remote software requires a Windows 10 host PC and a mobile device equipped with iOS 18 or Android 14 (or newer) to be the streaming device.

One perk Razer has over its competitors is full support of a mobile device's display capabilities. Typically, PC-to-mobile streaming services are limited to the output of the host PC's video specifications. However, Razer's PC remote play platform can automatically adjust display resolution and refresh rate to match the streaming device. This is very beneficial for smartphones, which typically have an aspect ratio of around 21:9.

Beyond support for all mobile gaming controllers, Razer offers additional haptic support (dubbed Razer Sensa HD Haptics) for its Razer Kishi Ultra controller, a mobile gaming controller built for Android devices. iPads also get additional peripheral support and are fully compatible with keyboards, mice, and trackpads.

According to a Razer product developer on Reddit, Razer tailors its remote play platform around user-friendliness and ease of use compared to its competitors. Most other platforms, such as Moonlight or Steam Remote Play, require user tinkering to dial in the optimum settings. However, Razer PC Remote Play is allegedly a lot more straightforward. As previously mentioned, it automatically quits games when you're done playing them and automatically adjusts resolution and refresh rate.

The streaming service is free to use; you just need to download the Razer PC Remote Play and Razer Nexus apps on your mobile device and the Razer Cortex app on your PC.