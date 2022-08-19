Raspberry Pi Manufacturer RS Group Ends License After a Decade

In 2012 there were two main manufacturers and suppliers of Raspberry Pi boards. Element14 (part of the Premier Farnell network) and RS Group (RS Components). It was these two websites which took the full brunt of the eager masses, clamouring to get hold of the $35 single board computer upon its release. A story on XTech Nikkei states that in an email sent to users on August 10, RS Group's license to manufacture and retail Raspberry Pi ended effective from June 2022. This marks the end of a 10 year license agreement between RS Group and Raspberry Pi.

This news has also been reported by PC Watch, who also refers to an interview with Raspberry Pi founder, Eben Upton but we are unable to find a transcript of the interview. Following the breadcrumbs and we found a Q&A page on RS Group's Japanese site which confirms that sales will end, along with answering some general queries.

RS Group has stopped the manufacture of Raspberry Pi 4, Raspberry Pi 3 and the Raspberry Pi Pico. Hat tip to Masafumi Ohta for bringing this story to our attention.

Q: Will RS stop selling Raspberry Pi related products in the future? A: Sales will end. RS Group Q&A Page

According to a Q&A page on RS Group's Japan site, the sale and manufacture of its licensed Raspberry Pi boards ended on July 1 2022, but this information has just come to light. The Q&A page later asks "Why did I receive a cancellation notice about this time?" to which the machine translated response reads "We have been negotiating for supply and considering alternatives, but unfortunately we were unable to prepare it, so we have informed you of this cancellation."

The Q&A answers a query as to why it was possible to order Raspberry Pi after July 1, to which the machine translated response simply replies "It took some time to fix the website and it was ready for ordering."

Where does this leave RS customers buying Raspberry Pi? RS has been taking back orders of Raspberry Pi for some time. The ongoing global supply issues has seen orders slip further and further into the future, many to mid 2023. Whether this is a algorithmically generated date, or based on real data is unknown but it leaves customer orders cancelled. Those that made purchases alongside their back order are left with no method of return according to the Q&A

Q: I would like to return the peripheral parts that have already been delivered together with the main unit. A: Sorry, but we do not accept returns. RS Group Q&A Page

In the PC Watch story, it is claimed that there will be no impact on supply for Japan or any other regions. We reached out to Raspberry Pi founder Eben Upton for comment and received the following.

"RS Group has been an important partner for Raspberry Pi, manufacturing our products under licence since launch in February 2012. Our licence agreement with RS Group came to an end in June 2022, with the result that they no longer manufacture Raspberry Pi products. Other licensees, and our own production, are unaffected by this change. We continue to work with our reseller partners to supply Raspberry Pi products to the market, and anticipate no negative impact on availability."

Other licensees such as Element 14 are continuing to manufacture Raspberry Pi, alongside Raspberry Pi made in Wales via Sony.

Supplies of Raspberry Pi boards are still short, leading to higher prices, purchase limits and anti-scalper requirements to ensure that everyone has an equal chance to grab a slice of Raspberry Pi.

Tom's Hardware has reached out to RS Group for comment, this story will be updated once we receive it.