Raspberry Pi Bank Locker Security System Features Biometric Authentication

The Raspberry Pi is a versatile board suitable not only for basic computing and retro gaming but also more practical applications like security. Today we’ve got a clever project to share with you created by SVS Embedded. Using our favorite microcontroller, the Raspberry Pi Pico, the team has developed a kit you can use to build your own bank locker security system .

This kit enables you to not only protect your goodies with a secure locking system, but also implements dual factor authentication with a biometric twist. In order to enable the locking mechanism, the Pico confirms your fingerprint data using an R307 module. Once your physical identity has been confirmed, it adds another layer of protection by texting an authentication code to a predetermined number. This code must be entered onto the keypad in order to grant access.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: SVSEmbedded) (Image credit: SVSEmbedded)

If the name SVS Embedded sounds familiar, you may have seen some of their previous projects we’ve covered in the past. Recent examples include a Pico-powered hand gesture to speech project as well as this Pico crash detection robot . This project is one of many that SVS Embedded has created and offers to the public in the form of build kits.

The team was kind enough to share a list of all the hardware used in this project along with a demo video of it in action. The main controller is a Raspberry Pi Pico module. The Pico is connected to a display module for text readout, a GSM module for cellular support, an R307 fingerprint scanner, an alarm, a locking mechanism, and a keypad.

If you’re an experienced maker, you could likely sort out the code for this project on your own but it might take a bit of time. If you want to make things a little easier, you can reach out to SVS Embedded directly. The software used in this project is provided through Google Docs when you purchase this project kit.