Raspberry Pi Pico DVI Sock Adds Video Output To Your Pico

Raspberry Pi engineer Luke Wren has been busy with his Raspberry Pi Pico and his latest project is called Pico DVI Sock, which is a board that provides a full-size HDMI port for the Raspberry Pi Pico.

The Pico DVI Sock is an add-on that connects to the last five GPIO pins on each side of the Raspberry Pi Pico using the castellated edges of the Pico to connect the two boards together with solder. Despite being soldered together, the remaining GPIO pins of the Pico can still be used for breadboarding.

The full-size HDMI port of the Pico DVI Sock is used to output DVI-D video, which could be useful given that the Raspberry Pi Pico is capable of outputting video at 800 x 480 60fps, and 1080p black and white video at 60fps.

Wren has provided all of the design files and a bill of materials that can be used to fabricate your own Pico DVI Sock.