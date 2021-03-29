Raspberry Pi Pico Machine Boots Straight Into MicroPython

This Raspberry Pi Pico creation comes to us from a company called Picosoft. The Japan-based dev team has designed a Python machine known as Orange-Python that boots directly into a MicroPython interface.

Some of the best Raspberry Pi projects we've come across use a custom interface. The MicroPython program developed for the Orange-Python is very small—small enough to be flashed onto the Pico and stored locally.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Picosoft) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Picosoft) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Picosoft)

The whole operation is powered by an RP2040 on a Raspberry Pi Pico. The only extra accessories you need are a keyboard, VGA monitor and something to supply power via microUSB.

When the Orange-Python system boots, it loads into a mode called Read Evaluate Print Loop (or REPL). This is an interactive interface that works like programming on an old BASIC computer. You can see it in action on Twitter. The team even managed to program a Tetris-style demo.

(Image credit: Picosoft)

The DIY kit is planned to retail for $34, ideal for makers who want to assemble the Orange-Python themselves. Pre-built kits will be sold for around $50. Check out the Orange Pico Shop for more products and updates in this one.