Raspberry Pi Sonos Album Art Display: See Your Music Change

Music addict? We know what it's like--that's why we had to showcase creator Mark Hank, once again, for his Sonos Display project. It uses a Raspberry Pi to display album art for whatever track is currently playing on Sonos.

The whole project costs just $75 to create, featuring a Raspberry Pi as the backbone of the project. The unit operates automatically in the background, showing a black display when not in use.

Hank chose to use the Pimoroni Hyperpixel 4.0 display, which connects to the Pi much like a HAT . It measures 4" x 4" (10.16cm x 10.16cm) across and is only a few millimeters thick. The project isn't very resource-intensive and would work with a Raspberry Pi 3A+.

The album art display is designed to operate alongside Hank's music-screen-api project, keeping everything in sync instantly and automatically. If there is no available album artwork for the track, the screen displays the Sonos logo.