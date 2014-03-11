Element14, Wolfson Announce Sound Card for Raspberry Pi

Raspberry Pi started out with the intention of teaching the basics of computer science and programming to children in schools. However, the ultra-cheap single-board computer has since evolved into so much more than that. The developer community latched onto Raspberry Pi and its applications are as varied as its userbase. The board has been to the classroom, space, and the science fair. Now, hobbyists and DIYers have a new toy to play with.

Raspberry Pi manufacturer Element14 and Wolfson Microelectronics have announced the availability of a new Wolfson Audio Card for Raspberry Pi. Available exclusively through Element14, the card brings both line-in and line-out headphone support as well as headset support, on-board stereo microphones, and digital audio S/PDIF functionality to Raspberry Pi. Full features below:

3.5 mm jack (4-pole) for a headset/boom mic combination for gaming or VoIP applications

3.5 mm jack for microphone input

On-board MEMS microphone

3.5 mm jack stereo line input for connection to devices such as digital audio players (iPod, etc.) or mobile phones

3.5 mm jack stereo line output for connection to devices such as external stereo amplifiers or powered speakers

Phono jack for electrical (not optical) S/PDIF digital input

On-board class D power amplifier for external speakers, with connection to external power source if needed

Small pin header for extra functions if they are low cost, already on-chip, and don't require any further components

Raspberry Pi form factor

"The Raspberry Pi has been a phenomenal success, bringing affordable computing and software programming to a new generation of innovators," said Alistair Banham, Senior VP & GM of Custom Solutions at Wolfson Microelectronics. "With the Audio Card, Wolfson is delighted to provide a new accessory that opens up a whole new world of applications to the Pi community."

The Wolfson audio card will be available through Element14 in Europe, North America, and Asia and will cost $33. That's not all that expensive, but it does double the cost of your Raspberry Pi kit, which is priced at $35 (for the 512 MB Model B version). Raspberry Pi also has a camera board, but that sold out on Element14 and hasn't been back in stock since. The tiny board measures 25 x 20 x 9 mm. It weighs just over 3g.

