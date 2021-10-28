Raspberry Pi Trains Drivers to Use Their Turn Signal

Not using your turn signal can cause a car accident, but maker Marc Radinovic’s latest Raspberry Pi project aims to mitigate that issue. With the help of a Raspberry Pi 4 B, he’s managed to create a turn signal education device that trains users to properly use their signal when turning.

The best Raspberry Pi projects are ones that solve problems and this one definitely aims to make the world a better place. Although, it does require a willing participant to install such a system in the first place.

When the driver turns the steering wheel deep enough for a lane change or turn without using their turn signal, the Pi triggers a discouraging sound effect through the stereo. Using the signal before turning will result in an optimistic sound effect.

(Image credit: Marc Radinovic)

To create the system, Radinovic is using a Raspberry Pi 4 B to communicate with an Arduino Uno WiFi board. The Uno is responsible for reading input from two Nano 33 BLE modules. These boards feature IMU’s that are used to determine whether or not the steering wheel has turned or signal has been activated.

To see this project in action, check out Marc Radinovic’s official YouTube channel and be sure to follow him for more cool projects.