This Raspberry Pi Atari-Themed Walnut Arcade is Made For Two

We’ve seen Raspberry Pi arcade cabinets before, even ones made of wood, but this is the first Atari-themed arcade we’ve come across. It’s made primarily of walnut and runs RetroPie with enough buttons and joysticks carefully seated into the wood for two players.

Some of the best Raspberry Pi projects come out of the need for a one-of-a-kind gift. Such is the case today, as this beautiful walnut arcade was created as a gift for Mw33212’s brother-in-law.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Mw33212) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Mw33212)

It has room for controls, storage space inside for the Pi and other hardware components, and a built-in display. It’s finished with borders and inlay made from Indian rosewood and maple wood. The Atari logo is prominently placed in the center.

Two speakers are mounted above the controls that connect to a small amp. The screen is an LCD panel connected to the Raspberry Pi running RetroPie.

To get a closer look at the build, check out the original thread shared to Reddit and be sure to follow Mw33212 for more cool woodworking projects.