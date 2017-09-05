Trending

'Resident Evil 7: Biohazard' Gold Edition, DLC Coming December 12

By Capcom 

In April, Capcom delayed the “Not A Hero” downloadable content (DLC) for Resident Evil 7: Biohazard because its state at the time would have disappointed fans who enjoyed the base game. Now, the studio has an updated release date for the DLC, another piece of content, and a new collection called the Resident Evil 7: Biohazard Gold Edition.

The bundle includes the previously released “Banned Footage” DLC packs as well as “Not A Hero,” which features series staple Chris Redfield. As Redfield, you’ll enter the Baker estate once again to fight off the horrors within, which will include a new enemy. If you already own the game, you can download “Not A Hero” for free.

The Gold Edition also includes a newly announced expansion called “End of Zoe,” which takes place after the main story and Redfield’s journey. As the title suggests, the content will show you the “fate of the Baker’s [sic] daughter.” Capcom didn’t reveal additional details about the DLC, but you can check out a teaser screenshot from the upcoming add-on below. “End of Zoe” is also available for Season Pass holders or as a standalone purchase.

Even though the studio made the announcement today, you’ll still have to wait months to try out all of the new content. Both DLC packs will make their debut alongside the launch of the collection on December 12. A price for the new DLC and the collection weren’t revealed. Capcom also said that the DLC will support PlayStation VR. If you’re curious about Resident Evil 7: Biohazard's performance on the PC, check out our detailed performance analysis of the game, which also includes some benchmarks.

NameResident Evil 7: Biohazard
TypeHorror, Survival
DeveloperCapcom
PublisherCapcom
PlatformsPC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation VR, Xbox One
Release DateJanuary 24, 2017
Where To BuyPlayStation StoreAmazonBest BuyGameStop
6 Comments Comment from the forums
  • HaB1971 05 September 2017 22:30
    Looks like a game I will not bother with, read the article to see what it is and to be honest I don't like playing against other online
    Reply
  • ErikVinoya 06 September 2017 01:46
    20144411 said:
    Looks like a game I will not bother with, read the article to see what it is and to be honest I don't like playing against other online

    Did we read the same article? nowhere in it was there a mention of online or multiplayer
    Reply
  • DSpider 06 September 2017 11:25
    20144411 said:
    Looks like a game I will not bother with, read the article to see what it is and to be honest I don't like playing against other online
    You either clicked the wrong tab in your browser or scrolled down too much (since articles are now "stitched" together when you scroll).

    PS: I don't like the new look of the site. I just now clicked the refresh button and the layout changed. And where's the edit button when clicking "Comment from the forums"? God damn it, Tom's!

    PS #2: NOW there's an edit button. Even though it said I was logged in.
    Reply
  • itsmedatguy 06 September 2017 13:56
    Any news on official HTC Vive/Oculus support...?
    Reply
  • HaB1971 06 September 2017 19:43
    20144811 said:
    20144411 said:
    Looks like a game I will not bother with, read the article to see what it is and to be honest I don't like playing against other online

    Did we read the same article? nowhere in it was there a mention of online or multiplayer
    I had posted from my phone, hit submit and it went back to the login process then jumped back to the article and my post was not there, it was for the playerunknown game... guess it went to the wrong section... then again I wouldn't play Resident Evil either, utter garbage
    Reply
  • seregaminsk 07 September 2017 16:58
    classic game. i have played all of them
    Reply