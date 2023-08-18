Sabrent Releases 7-in-1 Steam Deck Dock With M.2 SSD Slot

Sabrent has released a refined and expanded update to its first Steam Deck Dock (the DS-SD6P) in the shape of the new DS-SDNV, available now on Amazon. Also described as the ‘Sabrent 7-in-1 Steam Deck Dock with M.2 SSD Slot’, this device packs quite a lot of features into a familiar-looking device stand form-factor.

The Sabrent DS-SDNV isn’t restricted to use with the Steam Deck. It is claimed to be equally happy docking with a ROG Ally or other USB Type-C devices with DisplayPort Alternate (DP Alt) Mode support for output through HDMI 2.0 (HDCP 1.4). Linux, Windows, and macOS are supported.

If you have a compatible device/OS, there is quite a lot of convenient expandability offered here. The following ports are all easily accessible on this USB-C dock:

HDMI 2.0

USB 2.0

Two USB 3.2

USB Type-C PD 3.0

Gigabit Ethernet RJ45

(Image credit: Sabrent)

The slower USB port might be ideal for a mouse/keyboard, while the faster ports can be used for data transfer or other high-speed peripheral usage. Having a wired gigabit network port might also be appealing, with typically improved reliability, speed, and latency compared to wireless connectivity.

Moving on to what might be the Sabrent DS-SDNV’s raison d’être – it can fit an M.2 SSD inside. Under the device’s base, users can remove a cover panel and fit in their choice of M.2 drive. It looks like it can accept any size drive up to 80mm in length (M.2 2280), and Sabrent shows it with a roomy 8TB in place.

(Image credit: Sabrent)

The dock's M.2 slot is equally happy with an M.2 SATA or NVMe drive. Its quoted maximum speed is 5 Gbps, so it sounds like there would be no speed advantage offered by the NVMe option here. If you need more storage and must keep it portable and as fast as possible, you may be better off replacing the Steam Deck's internal M.2 2230 SSD.

Finally, Sabrent has some words about its dock's build quality. It says it is rugged, yet minimalist to blend in with your décor. Additionally, non-slip anti-scratch pads are present on the device's base, and within its docking cradle.

The Sabrent 7-in-1 Steam Deck Dock with M.2 SSD Slot DS-SDNV is currently listed at $84 on Amazon, with four in stock. That's a lot more expensive than the first Sabrent Steam Deck Dock was pitched at (with no M.2 slot). However, it is roughly the same price as the official Valve Steam Deck Dock, which we thought was both uninspiring and a poor value.