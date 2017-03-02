Hardware Requirements Revealed For 'Middle-earth: Shadow Of War'

It hasn’t even been a week since the reveal of Middle-earth: Shadow of War, but we now have minimum and recommended hardware specs for the game. However, it should be noted that it doesn’t seem complete.
For instance, there doesn’t seem to be a listing for an AMD CPU in either category. But there’s no need to fear, as you can always browse our CPU hierarchy chart to see which AMD processor is required to venture into Mordor once again.
|Middle-earth: Shadow of War
|Minimum
|Recommended
|CPU
|Intel Core i5-2550K (Sandy Briidge, 3.4 GHz)
|Intel Core i7-3770 (Ivy Bridge, 3.4 GHz)
|GPU
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 670AMD Radeon HD 7950
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 970Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060AMD Radeon R9 290XAMD Radeon RX 480
|RAM
|8 GB
|16 GB
|Storage
|60 GB
|60 GB
|OS
|Windows 7 SP1 (with platfrom update for Windows 7)
|Windows 10 (version 14393.102 or higher)
|DirectX Version
|11
|11
If you’re ready to go with your current build, then you’ll just have to wait until next week for new content to come from the studio. The game’s announcement trailer teased that the first batch of gameplay footage comes on March 8. The release date is set for August 22.
|Name
|Middle-earth: Shadow of War
|Type
|Open-world, RPG, Action/Adventure
|Developer
|Monolith Productions
|Publisher
|Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment
|Platforms
|PCXbox OneProject ScorpioPlayStation 4PlayStation 4 Pro
|Where To Buy
|SteamPlayStation StoreXbox StoreAmazonBest BuyTargetGameStop
|Release Date
|August 22, 2017
These specs are mostly just advertising. Since this is a console port, I would assume they're following the console standard of Almost-1080P @ Sometimes-30 FPS.
Time to put my old 7950 out to pasture.
My point is that they're just using too much memory in the first place. The latest Tom Clancy open beta used anywhere from 3.5-5.7GB of RAM (the latter appeared to be a memory leak) just sitting in the main menu.
Anyway I really need a 3 or 6 DIMM kit as I have three memory channels. Yes I'm still running on LGA1366.