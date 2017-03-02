Hardware Requirements Revealed For 'Middle-earth: Shadow Of War'

It hasn’t even been a week since the reveal of Middle-earth: Shadow of War, but we now have minimum and recommended hardware specs for the game. However, it should be noted that it doesn’t seem complete.

For instance, there doesn’t seem to be a listing for an AMD CPU in either category. But there’s no need to fear, as you can always browse our CPU hierarchy chart to see which AMD processor is required to venture into Mordor once again.

Middle-earth: Shadow of War Minimum Recommended CPU Intel Core i5-2550K (Sandy Briidge, 3.4 GHz) Intel Core i7-3770 (Ivy Bridge, 3.4 GHz) GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 670AMD Radeon HD 7950 Nvidia GeForce GTX 970Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060AMD Radeon R9 290XAMD Radeon RX 480 RAM 8 GB 16 GB Storage 60 GB 60 GB OS Windows 7 SP1 (with platfrom update for Windows 7) Windows 10 (version 14393.102 or higher) DirectX Version 11 11

If you’re ready to go with your current build, then you’ll just have to wait until next week for new content to come from the studio. The game’s announcement trailer teased that the first batch of gameplay footage comes on March 8. The release date is set for August 22.