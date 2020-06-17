SilverStone Launches Aluminum Case For Raspberry Pi 4

SilverStone, makers of PC cases have made something a little smaller for their latest product. The SST-PI02B is an all aluminium case made for the Raspberry Pi 4. This passively cooled case claims to drop temperatures by around 14 degrees Celsius using two heatsinks, one for the CPU and the other for the RAM. The aluminium case provides additional heat dissipation using a series of fins which maximise the surface area available for cooling.

(Image credit: SilverStone Technology Co., Ltd)

All of the USB, micro HDMI, Ethernet ports present on the Pi 4 have an appropriate cut out on the case including the GPIO which has a slot on the rear side of the case. This case does not work with Raspberry Pi add on boards, “HATs”, but breakout ribbon cables can be used to provide a connection to the GPIO.

(Image credit: SilverStone Technology Co., Ltd)

An intriguing addition to this case is a pre-drilled point for a WiFi antenna, which is not included in the box. Why is this intriguing? Well the Raspberry Pi 4 does not have a connection for an external antenna. The antenna on a Raspberry Pi 4 is part of the PCB.

(Image credit: SilverStone Technology Co., Ltd)

This is a great looking case and if the claimed heat dissipation is correct then we have an excellent candidate for a passively cooled home server build.