'The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition' Goes Gold, Here Are The System Requirements

In a few weeks, fans of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim will dive back into the game with the new Special Edition. Bethesda Games Studios announced today that it finished the development process, and with it, the studio also released the PC specs for the game.

The visual upgrades are the main attraction of the Special Edition. In addition to remastered art and effects, you’ll also get other visual upgrades such as godrays, dynamic depth-of-field, screen-space reflections, and snow and water shaders.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition Minimum Recommended CPU Intel Core i5-750 (Lynnfield, 2.66 GHz) / AMD Phenom II X4-945 (Deneb, 3.0 GHz) Intel Core i5-2400 (Sandy Bridge, 3.1 GHz) / AMD FX-8320 (Vishera, 3.5 GHz) GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 470 / AMD Radeon HD 7870 Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 / AMD Radeon R9 290 RAM 8 GB 8 GB Storage 12 GB 12 GB OS Windows 7, 8.1, 10 (64-bit) Windows 7, 8.1, 10 (64-bit)

For PC gamers, the Special Edition will also take advantage of better hardware because it’s a 64-bit program. The original version was a 32-bit title, and couldn’t handle more than 4 GB of memory. As the specs show, the 64-bit Special Edition will require 8 GB of RAM, a standard in today’s builds.

Other than the 64-bit upgrade, the game will accept save files from the original version, and existing mods should work with it as well. If you bought all of the game’s downloadable content, you'll get the Special Edition free.