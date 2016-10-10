Trending

'The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition' Goes Gold, Here Are The System Requirements

In a few weeks, fans of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim will dive back into the game with the new Special Edition. Bethesda Games Studios announced today that it finished the development process, and with it, the studio also released the PC specs for the game.

The visual upgrades are the main attraction of the Special Edition. In addition to remastered art and effects, you’ll also get other visual upgrades such as godrays, dynamic depth-of-field, screen-space reflections, and snow and water shaders.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special EditionMinimumRecommended
CPUIntel Core i5-750 (Lynnfield, 2.66 GHz) / AMD Phenom II X4-945 (Deneb, 3.0 GHz)Intel Core i5-2400 (Sandy Bridge, 3.1 GHz) / AMD FX-8320 (Vishera, 3.5 GHz)
GPUNvidia GeForce GTX 470 / AMD Radeon HD 7870Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 / AMD Radeon R9 290
RAM8 GB8 GB
Storage12 GB12 GB
OSWindows 7, 8.1, 10 (64-bit)Windows 7, 8.1, 10 (64-bit)

For PC gamers, the Special Edition will also take advantage of better hardware because it’s a 64-bit program. The original version was a 32-bit title, and couldn’t handle more than 4 GB of memory. As the specs show, the 64-bit Special Edition will require 8 GB of RAM, a standard in today’s builds.

Other than the 64-bit upgrade, the game will accept save files from the original version, and existing mods should work with it as well. If you bought all of the game’s downloadable content, you'll get the Special Edition free.

Game Details
NameThe Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
TypeRPG, Open-World, Action/Adventure
DeveloperBethesda Game Studios
PublisherBethesda Softworks
PlatformsPC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One
Release DateOctober 28
19 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Beholder88 10 October 2016 19:47
    The caveat here to get the Special Edition for free is that you had to have purchased the game and all of the DLCs on PC. Since the remaster isn't launching on PS3 or XBOX 360, users on PS4 and XBONE will still have to purchase the game. Since I'm a PC user, I'm personally excited for this release. I've modded the crap out of the original, and the memory restrictions suck. The updated version will allow modders to take this game above and beyond what the original was capable of.
    Reply
  • rayden54 10 October 2016 19:59
    I really, really wish you could get this (or at least the base game) for free without needing the expansions. Even a trial would be sufficient.

    Skyrim is one of those games where no matter what I did, no matter what mods I tried, or keybindings I used I simply could not play. It made me sick every single time. As to why Bethesda should care, this time I'm not the only one. Apparently it's fairly common.

    Anyway, I'd really like to give this a shot in hopes that they've somehow "fixed" whatever it is about this game that doesn't agree with me. But, I'm wary about dropping even more money on a game I can't play.

    I guess I can buy it and rely on Steam's refund policy (?). Though that seems to limit me to 2 hours total.

    For the record, trying this mod and that mod and this combination of keybinds and that combination of keybinds and so forth can take quite a bit of time. But, you don't get very far in the game. I must've run the tutorial for The Witcher 2 a dozen times before I found a combination I could work with.

    Why can't this be simple?
    Reply
  • ravewulf 10 October 2016 21:07
    I hope this means they updated it to Direct3D 11 too. The original sadly still uses Direct3D 9.
    Reply
  • tom10167 10 October 2016 23:15
    Will it support >60fps?
    Reply
  • iam2thecrowe 11 October 2016 01:49
    So i need the expansions to get it....... or is there some other way to get it?
    Reply
  • DrinkTray 11 October 2016 02:38
    18712974 said:
    So i need the expansions to get it....... or is there some other way to get it?
    I just bought the Skyrim Legendary Edition for $20 at a retail store. Unlike like my first copy, it has all three DLC's included, plus a few other goodies. I believe it's cheaper than buying all three DLC's separately. Fire that bad boy up, register it with steam before 10/28, and you're good to go.
    Reply
  • SinxarKnights 11 October 2016 02:58
    18712500 said:
    Will it support >60fps?

    That is a good question. I can only assume it won't. I've read reports that even Fallout 4 doesn't support anything higher than 60 properly.

    If it doesn't, I guess I can look forward to getting rekt by flying dishes inside houses.
    Reply
  • alextheblue 11 October 2016 04:46
    This is cool and all but I really hope they're hammering away hard at a next-gen Creation engine for Elder Scrolls VI and Fallout V. :D

    I want more realistic fantasy, darnit!
    Reply
  • iam2thecrowe 11 October 2016 04:47
    Unfortunately unlike the previous Elder Scrolls, I have no desire to replay this game, let alone buy another copy.
    Reply
  • veldrane2 11 October 2016 07:31
    Well, the game itself has been out since 2011 and by now I have played it back and forth too many times to count, new skin, better looking graphics, blah blah blah etc., all worthless.

    What makes me come back to it is mods, especially the ones from loverslab and nexus. I think I have around 800ish right now on my HD and 400ish on my current install, my ESPs alone are almost maxed out at 238.

    To me, its very simple. If this remastered version breaks the mods, especially the up-to-date major ones, then its not even worth the download, free or not it will end up being nothing but headaches and frustrations. On the other hand, if going to 64 bit improves it all by eliminating the 4GB limit and makes the game more stable, on top of the other eye candy, then its something I can definitely hang with for a long, long while to come.

    Even though Bethesda says it won't break mods, I'll believe it after I see it and hold my judgement until then.
    Reply