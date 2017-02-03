'Sniper Elite 4' Gets DirectX 12, PlayStation 4 Pro Support

For those who will be playing Sniper Elite 4 on PC or the PlayStation 4 Pro, you can expect some performance upgrades when the game launches on Valentine's Day.



On the PC side, the game will support the DirectX 12 API. If the game is too demanding with it, however, you can always switch back to DirectX 11 to play the game. Unfortunately, it seems that Rebellion was mum on the rest of the performance and graphics features that come with the PC version of the game.

The studio provided more clarity, however, for those playing on the PlayStation 4 Pro. In addition to faster load times and a better framerate, Pro players are expected to see an increase in the quality of reflections, draw distances, and geometric levels of detail over the base PS4. There’s also an improvement in “lighting and shadows fidelity.”

You can check out the latest gameplay trailer to learn more about what the game has to offer. Sniper Elite 4 is slated to release on February 14.