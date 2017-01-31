'Sniper Elite 4' Overview Trailer Shows Six Minutes Of Gameplay

Rebellion debuted a new trailer to drum up excitement for Sniper Elite 4. The video, which provides a complete rundown of what to expect from the latest entry in the obviously sniping-focused series, features over six minutes of gameplay footage.

The fight against the Nazis takes you to Italy. Set one year after the events of Sniper Elite 3, you’ll have to infiltrate the Italian countryside and towns and work with the local resistance forces to take out Nazi targets. These towns provide some verticality, which means you’ll have more options when it's time to find the best spots to take out enemies. You'll also encounter collectibles and optional side objectives as you make your way through each level.



The Nazi forces you’ll find in each town include the standard foot soldier, but there are also other, more formidable foes. You’ll have to stay out of sight from enemy vehicles and tanks that can take you out with a few shots, for example, and special units can pose a challenge. These include soldiers with heavy arms or radio operators that can call in reinforcements. There are also enemy officers in the field, all of whom carry a logbook. Killing these officers and taking the book gives you a tactical advantage by revealing the position of every enemy on the map.



In addition to your sniper rifle, you’ll have a vast arsenal to choose from to create your loadout at the start of the mission. Additional weapons include explosives, submachine guns, shotguns, and even rocket launchers that can be used to take out vehicles. You can also make some improvements to your weapons, such as the amount of damage they inflict, their overall zoom, and their muzzle velocity.

Once you’re done with the story, you can play with up to three other friends in co-op multiplayer. You can play the role of sniper or spotter, or you can band together and take out as many waves of enemies as possible. Or you can replay the campaign with a friend as an extra challenge. If cooperative gameplay doesn’t suit you, you can always compete with other players to find out who's the best sniper.

If you pre-order the game before its February 14 release, you’ll also get the chance to take out Adolf Hitler, who is visiting a local U-boat drydock. And you’ll receive some extra skins for your rifle to give it some flair in the battlefield. For more on the game, check out our early look from last year.

