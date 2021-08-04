Sony Has Already Secured 22 Million Chips for the PlayStation 5

In a recent earnings call by Sony's CFO Hiroki Totoki, the company has already acquired 22 million AMD chips for its PlayStation 5 console. Allowing Sony to meet its predicted deadline of 22 million units sold by the end of this year, and completely circumvent the chip shortage as a whole so Totoki says.

It's quite amazing that Sony was able to grab all 22 million chips without much issue so it seems. We're not sure how the company was able to acquire so many chips so fast, but we suspect AMD could have prioritized console chip production over its own CPUs and especially RDNA 2 based graphics cards. This would explain why Nvidia was able to completely dominate AMD in GPU market share all year long.

Unfortunately, this is where the good news ends for the PlayStation 5. Demand for the console continues to be sky-high, and all 22 million units should sell out like hotcakes all year long.

Sony warned in a Bloomberg report several months ago, that supply won't correct itself until after 2022, which is still over a year away. Totoki says even if Sony acquires a lot more devices and components, it will still be difficult to keep PS5s on store shelves.

But Totoki does imply that Sony needs to ramp up production anyways to insure that any consoles remain in stores.

As a positive, Sony will be able to hit its deadline of 22 million units this year. Let's hope the company will have similar results next year.