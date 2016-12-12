Take On The Genestealers In The Launch Trailer For 'Space Hulk: Deathwing'

If you’re looking for a new game to play in the Warhammer 40,000 universe, you might want to consider Space Hulk: Deathwing, which comes out later this week. To celebrate the launch of the game, its publisher (Focus Home Interactive) released a new trailer that offers a glimpse of what’s in store for you.

You are a Librarian, a Space Marine soldier with psychic powers sent to investigate a Space Hulk, which is a combination of debris, asteroids, and abandoned ships floating in space. These Space Hulks contain technology and treasure. However, they’re also infested with the Genestealers, and you must fight the alien horde in order to take the riches hidden in the celestial debris.

As you progress through the game, you’ll earn Fervor Points. You can use these points to advance your abilities through three different skill trees. These new skills range from new psychic abilities or improvements on your current abilities. Because you lead a group of Space Marines into the Space Hulk, you’ll also have to give them commands throughout the game in order to survive. However, the game does support co-op gameplay, and up to three other players can join you in the campaign.

Normally, the game costs $39.99, but there’s a 15% discount available if you buy the game before its launch date. Doing so provides you with an additional in-game weapon: the Lost Mace of Corswain.