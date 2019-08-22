Supermicro Intel Gaming Motherboard Giveaway

Credit: Supermicro Credit: Supermicro

Enter for your chance to win the Supermicro Supero C9Z390-CGW Motherboard​.

Geared for the performance users who need the basics and the flexibility of all the latest technologies within a single motherboard, the SUPERO C9Z390-CGW appeals to the hardcore gamer. With gigabit wired and wireless networking, multi-channel audio, and RAID ready storage options, you will be ready to build your next gaming PC.

To enter head to the giveaway page and follow the instructions.

No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited. Giveaway is only open to legal residents of the fifty (50) United States, and the District of Columbia, 18 or older. For a complete list of rules please see the Terms and Conditions on the Gleam Giveaway Widget. This giveaway is open until September 6, 2019.

