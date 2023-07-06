Survey Shows Consumers Still Plan to Buy Gadgets, Despite Inflation

Consumers remain concerned about increases in the cost of living but are still determined to purchase gadgets they need, according to a survey conducted by TechRadar, one of our sister sites. Along with announcing the survey results, TechRadar also launched a major redesign and rebranding today with the aim of highlighting its ability to help readers find the right products at the right prices.

Conducted on 13,797 consumers in the UK and the U.S. across four time periods between May 2022 and March 2023, the survey included 2,319 respondents who were TechRadar readers. The poll’s results indicate that people in both countries plan to or already have made changes to their spending habits in order to save money. Of the respondents who were TechRadar readers, 50 percent in both countries reported that they had cut back on streaming subscriptions while 47 and 38 percent in the UK and U.S. respectively said that they were eating out less frequently.

Despite other cutbacks in their lives, only 24 percent of UK readers and 18 percent of U.S. readers said they would delay a planned tech purchase. However, 40 percent of all respondents and 37 percent of TechRadar readers indicated that they would be spending less on electronics in the near future. Not surprisingly, 86 percent of all respondents and 90 percent of TechRadar readers agreed with the statement that “it’s more important than ever to get a good deal.”

What type of electronics are people shopping for these days? According to the most recent data, which comes from April 2023 but is from UK respondents only, consumers were most likely to buy a new smartphone in the next 12 months, followed by laptops, a desktop PC or components, a game console or a camera.

TechRadar Rebranding as ‘The Technology Experts’

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

In order to serve an audience that’s more concerned than ever with making the most of its money, TechRadar has officially relaunched its site with a reimagined home page, improved navigation menu and new design features throughout. The goal is to position the site as “the technology experts,” highlighting the expertise of its editors and writers.

“Our analysts and editors live with the technology and share their experiences in personal and relatable ways,” TechRadar U.S. Editor-in-Chief Lance Ulanoff said in a press release. “Now, we’ve crafted new platforms to help us better tell those stories, with recurring features like Home Screen Heroes (the apps we cannot live without), Smart Ideas (unpacking the best in smart home technology) [and] How to Choose (product category explainers for buying decision makers).”

To expose readers to this expertise first-hand, TechRadar is adding its “Ask an Expert,” feature which will allow readers to send in their questions via email and receive answers from one of the site’s editorial staff.

Launched in 2008, TechRadar is one of the world’s most-visited mainstream consumer tech sites. It has local versions for 17 different countries, including the U.S., UK, Denmark, France and Singapore. TechRadar is owned and operated by Future plc, a global publishing company with more than 80 different outlets, including Tom’s Hardware, Real Homes, Marie Claire and Cinemablend.