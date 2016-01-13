Latest Trailer For 'The Division' Shows Off Single-Player Campaign

Since it was revealed in 2013, Tom Clancy’s The Division showed off its multiplayer side. Players banded together in small fireteams all across Manhattan, fighting for a slice of territory. Ubisoft’s latest trailer for the game is a slight departure from that angle, as it focuses on the single-player portion of The Division.

The campaign centers around the discovery of a large, abandoned building. This will serve as your base of operations, and over time you could restore it to a small, self-sufficient city as you rescue doctors, engineers, and additional security forces to keep your residents safe and alive from the dangers outside.

When you do have to go out on missions, you’re a single soldier against the various factions all over Manhattan. Eliminating enemies opens up your arsenal to new weapons as well as the ability to upgrade your old guns with additional parts.

But even in the single-player story, there still seems to be some remnants of the multiplayer gameplay. Other agents from The Division agency will have bases of their own somewhere in the city and you will have to work together to take on tougher enemies and explore dangerous areas such as the Dark Zone, which we played last year at E3.

It’s hard to believe, but the game comes out in a few months on March 8. When it was shown during Ubisoft’s press conference at E3 2013, a release window was initially scheduled for 2014. However, it was further delayed to late 2015, and one month before we tried it at E3 2015, Ubisoft once again delayed it to its 2016 release date.

