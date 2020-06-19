This Raspberry Pi HamClock is Perfect for Amateur Radio Enthusiasts

If you're into amateur ham radio, you might appreciate this Raspberry Pi Ham clock project created and shared earlier this week by Reddit user The2belo.

It uses a Raspberry Pi to display local and UTC time information. The2belo mounted the Raspberry Pi inside of the monitor, making the unit entirely self-contained.

The project runs on top of an older edition Raspberry Pi OS, specifically Raspbian Stretch. The application responsible for the display is called HamClock . The2belo programmed the Pi to start HamClock on boot, so it's always ready with the information you need.

The Pi is connected to the screen via HDMI. It receives input from an RTLSDR dongle with a 137 MHz helical antenna. The setup also features a Bluetooth mouse that can be used to make real-time adjustments to the on-screen interface.