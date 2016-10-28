AMD's Latest Driver Fixes Issue With 'Titanfall 2'

Last week, AMD released version 16.10.2 of its Radeon Software Crimson Edition driver to provide compatibility improvements for several upcoming games. Now, less than a week later, the company released a newer version of the driver to address an issue with one title in particular: Titanfall 2.
Specifically, version 16.10.3 remedied a problem where “a limited set of Graphics Core Next products may experience an intermittent game crash.” If you remember, Titanfall 2 was one of the five titles that benefited from last week’s driver.
Despite the small fix, there are still some known issues with the latest driver, such as the fact that some games might suffer crashes or performance issues if the overlay for the Raptr third-party app is active, and FIFA 17 players might see a black screen or have a frozen game if they’re using select Hybrid Graphics or AMD PowerExpress technologies. You can take a look at the full list of known issues below.
A few game titles may fail to launch, experience performance issues or crash if the third party application "Raptr" has its game overlay enabled. A workaround is to disable the overlay if this is experienced.H.264 content playback may experience playback issues on internet browsers with hardware acceleration when also running gaming applications or content.The Division™ may experience checkered corruption when using character model overlays or the game menu.Some users without the Radeon WattMan feature may experience a Radeon Software popup error regarding Radeon WattMan.FIFA 17™ may experience an application hang or black screen on launch for some select Hybrid Graphics or AMD PowerXpress mobile configurations.H.264 content may experience blocky corruption when streaming using P2P content players on some Radeon RX 400 series graphics products.
If you need to upgrade to version 16.10.3, you can head over to the driver’s release notes page to download it.
You just suck at understanding how technology works.
Even then, there are SEVERE diminishing returns after 2 GPU's. The power draw, heat, and noise goes WAY up if you get 3 or more cards, while the amount of FPS you get (proportionally) goes WAY down.
So basically, 1 strong GPU is best, but if you have to multi-GPU, 2 is the most you should generally get. And getting the blower-style cards that blow hot air out of the case is optimal for CF / SLI. 2 of those are better than 2 custom coolers that just circulate hot air in the case (with the top card sucking in the hot air from the bottom one and getting hotter) until your case fans exhaust all the hot air. If you have to mix card types, blower should be on the bottom and the custom card should be on the top.
Anyhow, to reiterate: I feel like AMD's drivers are spot on lately, and it's wrong to blame them for CF / SLI problems which BOTH vendors have to contend with. Hell, Nvidia doesn't even allow you to do SLI with the 1060 on down anymore.
You just have a selective memory. I've been using GPUs from both vendors for quite some time (as well as S3, 3dfx, and PowerVR). Nvidia has had plenty of driver issues, especially SLI woes. Heck a few days ago they released a driver that broke tiles and caused issues with the Store. They fixed it within a few days and re-released, but it's a very recent example of why they're hardly immune from problems. Both vendors have been pretty good lately, as well as being very responsive when a major issue is discovered.
