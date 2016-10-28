AMD's Latest Driver Fixes Issue With 'Titanfall 2'

Last week, AMD released version 16.10.2 of its Radeon Software Crimson Edition driver to provide compatibility improvements for several upcoming games. Now, less than a week later, the company released a newer version of the driver to address an issue with one title in particular: Titanfall 2.

Specifically, version 16.10.3 remedied a problem where “a limited set of Graphics Core Next products may experience an intermittent game crash.” If you remember, Titanfall 2 was one of the five titles that benefited from last week’s driver.

Despite the small fix, there are still some known issues with the latest driver, such as the fact that some games might suffer crashes or performance issues if the overlay for the Raptr third-party app is active, and FIFA 17 players might see a black screen or have a frozen game if they’re using select Hybrid Graphics or AMD PowerExpress technologies. You can take a look at the full list of known issues below.

A few game titles may fail to launch, experience performance issues or crash if the third party application "Raptr" has its game overlay enabled. A workaround is to disable the overlay if this is experienced.H.264 content playback may experience playback issues on internet browsers with hardware acceleration when also running gaming applications or content.The Division™ may experience checkered corruption when using character model overlays or the game menu.Some users without the Radeon WattMan feature may experience a Radeon Software popup error regarding Radeon WattMan.FIFA 17™ may experience an application hang or black screen on launch for some select Hybrid Graphics or AMD PowerXpress mobile configurations.H.264 content may experience blocky corruption when streaming using P2P content players on some Radeon RX 400 series graphics products.

If you need to upgrade to version 16.10.3, you can head over to the driver’s release notes page to download it.