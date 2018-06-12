Valve Updates Steam Chat With New Friends List, Group Tools

Valve released an open beta version of its new Steam Chat service that boasts a more feature-rich friends list, improved group messaging tools, and other updates that could help it compete with more popular chat apps. The company said that many of these changes would also let it make more updates to web-based Steam components in the future, which should help improve the core experience offered by the nigh-ubiquitous game marketplace.



The new Steam Chat's first improvement comes in the form of an upgraded friends list. Your friends are now grouped together based on what game they're playing, whether or not they're currently in a game with each other, and their presence in one of your group chats. For those of you who still remember Myspace, the new friends list will also let you designate some friends as "favorites," so get ready to compete for that coveted status. To top it off, this updated friends list will also share information about what's happening in their games thanks to a new "rich presence" option for developers.



