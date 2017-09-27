Trending

Velocity Micro Releases AMD-Based Content Production Workstations

By AMD 

Boutique system builder Velocity Micro announced a new line of high-end content production workstations based around AMD’s new Ryzen and Epyc processors. The RS1, RS2, and RS3 offer a flexible lineup for those looking for a high-quality, production-ready setup with up to 128 processing threads in a single machine.

Velocity Micro went all out with its new AMD based workstations. The hardware options run the gamut from fairly mundane to outright ludicrous. Ranging from the Ryzen 5 1500x all the way up to dual 32-core Epyc chips, this is a diverse line of products with plenty of room for customization.

Starting at the top of the stack, the beastly RS1 features up to dual AMD Epyc 7601 processors with 32 multithreaded cores each, 512GB of DDR4 memory, dual Radeon Pro Vega 10 GPUs, 10Gb networking, many storage configurations ranging from a single 1TB HDD up to a 2TB PCIe drive paired with dual 8TB mechanical drives, as well as a slew of other options. All of the above is packed into an understated ATX case. Measuring in at 17.75" x 20.5" x 7.25", it’s definitely a large chassis, which is understandable when you consider the burly hardware living inside.

The RS2 steps things down to a somewhat more typical, by high end workstation standards anyway, level of performance while maintaining the same form factor as the RS1. You’re given the option of either the Threadripper 1900x or 1950x, as much as 64GB of system memory, all the same storage selections as the RS1, and various GPU offerings topping out at the 16GB Vega Frontier Workstation video card.

The RS3 offers both a little less performance and a smaller physical size. Whereas the RS1 and RS2 edge in on full-tower territory, the RS3 is a mere 13” x 12.5” x 8”, making it a much more comfortable fit in limited workspaces. These machines are based on the more consumer-oriented Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 7 offerings, but they retain many of the same features and options found on the RS2, such as an available 64GB of RAM, a 16GB Vega Frontier GPU, and similar storage options, albeit with a reduced number of drives to accommodate the form factor.

These systems are available on Velocity Micro’s site, starting at $4,095 for the RS1, $2,999 for the RS2, and $1,999 for the RS3.

Velocity Micro RS1 Base ConfigVelocity Micro RS2 Base ConfigVelocity Micro RS3 Base Config
CPU Dual Epyc 7251 8c/16t AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950x 16c/32tAMD Ryzen 5 1500x 4c/8t
RAM 32GB DDR4 2,400MHz16GB DDR4 2,400MHz16GB DDR4 2,400MHz
GPU 2GB AMD Radeon Pro WX2100 2GB AMD Radeon Pro WX2100 2GB AMD Radeon Pro WX2100
Storage 1TB 7,200 RPM SATA HDD 275GB Crucial MX300 SATA SSD 275GB Crucial MX300 SATA SSD
Networking Dual 10GBps ethernet adapters 10/100/1000MBps ethernet adapter 10/100/1000MBps ethernet adapter
Price$4,095$2,999$1,999
4 Comments
  • Commotion 27 September 2017 21:33
    That's just simply awesome! VM is the best in the business!
  • DragonAsta 28 September 2017 06:58
    delete..I tried, it just showed a white box with nothing written in it, thank you. the post was supposed to be on the CM power supply on same page.
  • JimmiG 29 September 2017 17:04
    Man that $4,095 system makes no sense. You're getting the same number of cores as the $2,999 system and you give up the SSD for a TB of spinning rust. The GPU is a joke too - it's basically a Radeon RX 540 with "Pro" drivers.
  • ktmayne 05 October 2017 20:08
    Wow this is amazing! Also, very well written.
