VulkanRT Extensions Finalized, AMD Adds Extensions to Its Drivers

Khronos has unveiled its finalized version of its Vulkan RT extensions today for developers, meaning the ray tracing implementation for the Vulkan API is finally out of beta. Plus, hot on the heels of the release, AMD has released a new beta driver prepped with the new Vulkan RT extensions and support for World of Warcraft: Shadowlands 20.11.2.

The latest set of Vulkan RT extensions from Khronos include the following:





VK_KHR_acceleration_structure - for acceleration structure building and management

VK_KHR_ray_tracing_pipeline - for ray tracing shader stages and pipelines

VK_KHR_ray_query - providing ray query intrinsics for all shader stages

- providing ray query intrinsics for all shader stages SPV_KHR_ray_tracing

SPV_KHR_ray_query

GLSL_EXT_ray_tracing

GLSL_EXT_ray_query

GLSL_EXT_ray_flags_primitive_culling

All these extensions are responsible for generating the rays and executing them properly, along with optimizations for efficiently processing them. Regarding AMD's Vulkan RT driver support, they've added the following extensions:

VK_KHR_fragment_shading_rate

This extension provides the ability to change the shading rate per fragment. This extension allows for multiple pixels to be shaded via a single fragment shader invocation as opposed to the normal rate of one invocation per pixel.

VK_KHR_acceleration_structure

This extension provides acceleration structures for representing geometry that is spatially sorted. Acceleration structures are the most common way for quickly identifying potential ray intersections by ray tracing techniques.

VK_KHR_ray_tracing_pipeline

This extension introduces ray tracing pipelines along with new shader domains and an indirection table to link shader groups with acceleration structures.

VK_KHR_ray_query

This extension introduces ray queries, which can be used by any shader type outside of the optional dedicated ray tracing pipeline to return traversal results to the calling shader.

VK_KHR_deferred_host_operations

This extension defines the infrastructure and usage patterns for deferrable commands, which allows dependent extensions to defer their own operations. The VK_KHR_deferred_host_operations extension itself does not specify any commands as deferrable.

VK_KHR_pipeline_library

This extension introduces pipeline libraries. A pipeline library is a new special pipeline type that defines a set of pipeline states. It cannot be bound, rather it can be linked into other pipelines.

VK_KHR_shader_terminate_invocation

This extension indicates support for the SPV_KHR_terminate_invocation SPIR-V extension. The SPIR-V extension introduces a new instruction OpTerminateInvocation that allows a shader invocation to immediately terminate, which provides the behavior required by the GLSL discard statement.

Since the new extensions just dropped, you'll have to wait a little bit before seeing these finalized extensions implemented into your favorite Vulkan RT titles. Khronos encourages all developers to transition to the new ray-tracing extensions, so hopefully, it shouldn't take too long.



For now, AMD is the only GPU vendor with a Vulkan RT-ready driver with these finalized extensions. Intel will support them by 2021 on its Xe-HPG GPUs, and Nvidia's driver is probably coming soon, but that company hasn't announced a specific date. However, Nvidia has already updated its developer tools like Nsight to support Vulkan RT. So for you developers out there, you can start working with the new Vulkan RT extensions immediately.