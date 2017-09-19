'Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus' Trailer Shows Off Brutal Combat

The launch of Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus inches ever closer, and Machine Games gave fans another preview of its gameplay with a new trailer.

The video, titled “No More Nazis,” shows the evil troops parading through small towns throughout the United States. Metropolitan areas, such as New Orleans and Manhattan, are razed to the ground. American citizens are slowly embracing the Nazi presence, but B.J. Blazkowicz and his crew refuse to surrender. With a vast array of weapons at your disposal, you can take out the Nazis with a variety of weapons.

You can watch the trailer below. Fair warning: it contains a sexually explicit scene, so you probably shouldn't watch it while you're at work. (The, ahem, "adult" portion runs from around 1:43 to 1:53. The rest of the video, though riddled with graphic violence, should be safe for work.)



In some cases, you’ll just have one weapon to use in a fight. However, the trailer showed that in the more intense parts of combat, wielding two firearms is the better choice. You can use two grenade launchers for a more explosive set of firepower or you can weaken foes from afar with an assault rifle and finish them off at close range with a shotgun. You can also use experimental weapons to wipe out your foes. The footage showed a massive energy weapon evaporating enemies with a steady beam of light.

We’re bound to get more gameplay footage before the October 27 release date. In the meantime, you can check out our impressions from an early demo, which also includes additional gameplay footage.