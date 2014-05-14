You Can Now Refund Your Xbox Live Subscription

Microsoft's big news yesterday was the unveiling of a new Xbox One 'unbundle' that will retail for $399 and will ship without the Kinect sensor. This version of Microsoft's Xbox One console will ship in early June. However, the Kinect-less Xbox was not the only thing Microsoft announced yesterday. As rumors suggested earlier in the week, the company also announced some changes to Xbox Live. Most notable of these changes is that subscription service is now no longer required if you want to enjoy Netflix, Hulu Plus, HBO Go, YouTube, Witch, ESPN, NFL, Xbox Music, Skype, OneDrive, OneGuide, Internet Explorer or Upload Studio. So what if these apps are the main reason you pay for Xbox Live?

The good news is that Microsoft will be offering refunds to customers who want to cancel their memberships based on the new changes. The company today published an FAQ for the changes that includes information on cancelling your Gold membership should that be your desire come June. Microsoft says that once the system updates become available next month, members who purchased a paid membership before the update was released can cancel and receive a pro-rata refund of any unused remaining days between the date of cancellation and the date their membership expires.

Of course, if you do cancel, you'll miss out on Games with Gold, which Microsoft is bringing to the Xbox One in June. This program, which has been available for Xbox 360 members for a year now, sees members gain subscription-based access to games and is launching on Xbox One with "Max: The Curse of Brotherhood" and "Halo: Spartan Assault."

