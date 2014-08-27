Trending

Is This Zotac's Smallest ZBOX Mini-PC To Date?

By Desktops 

On Wednesday, Zotac International introduced the ZBOX PI320 pico, an amazingly small mini-PC that measures a mere 4.54 x 2.6 x 0.75 inches. The device cools itself using a fan-less heatsink, promising a "silent computing experience" no matter where the device is installed. There's also a mini-HDMI port for connecting the pico mini-PC to any LCD monitor or display, which should be good news for travelers and those wanting a PC in the living room but not the bulk of a desktop or laptop.

The ZBOX PI320 pico includes Intel's quad-core Atom Z3735F processor (1.33 GHz, 1.83 GHz), Intel HD graphics, 2 GB of DDR3L memory and 32 GB of internal storage. There's also a microSD card reader for adding an additional 128 GB of storage, which is ideal given that the usable space on the 32 GB model is roughly a mere 12 GB and around 48 GB for the 64 GB model.

The new mini-PC includes a 10/100 Ethernet port, Wireless N and Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity, three USB 2.0 ports and a 3.5 mm audio/microphone combo jack. Windows 8.1 with Bing is pre-installed, meaning the pico device is ready to go right out of the box, as opposed to some SFF PCs that ship without an OS.

"Zotac is a major innovator when it comes to miniaturizing the traditional PC. We began our push towards smaller and smaller mini-PCs with the ZBOX nano form factor and followed up with the ZBOX nano XS," said Tony Wong, CEO, Zotac International. "Now with the all-new ZBOX PI320 pico, we have created our smallest mini-PC that can fit in your pocket."

Last month, Zotac launched several devices with Microsoft's operating system pre-installed: the ZBOX CI320 nano, the ZBOX CA320 nano, the ZBOX BI320 and the ZBOX ID18. The difference with Windows 8.1 with Bing compared to Windows 8.1 "vanilla" is that OEMs get the former operating system at a discount. In return, they're not allowed to change the default search engine from Bing. That means a smaller price tag for you when purchasing the device.

Update: A company representative told Tom's Hardware that the Zotac ZBOX PI320 pico will cost a mere $199 when it ships towards the end of September. The device will also be shown during PAX Prime this weekend.

Follow Kevin Parrish @exfileme. Follow us @tomshardware, on Facebook and on Google+.

12 Comments Comment from the forums
  • LaughALot 27 August 2014 17:52
    According to Fanless Tech: Available next month for $199 / 199 euros.

    http://www.tomshardware.com/news/headphones-plantronics-backbeatpro-anc-wireless,27546.html
    Reply
  • jkhoward 27 August 2014 19:04
    That is awesome!
    Reply
  • velocityg4 28 August 2014 03:58
    I wonder if it could playback 1080p blu ray quality MKV files without stuttering via Plex?
    Reply
  • southernshark 28 August 2014 05:09
    On a device like that, I'd prefer they offered it for 50 less without an OS. I have been looking for a micro linux server, just to ssh into now and then.
    Reply
  • ianj14 28 August 2014 07:04
    On a device like that, I'd prefer they offered it for 50 less without an OS. I have been looking for a micro linux server, just to ssh into now and then.

    Great likes think a mind. I like the idea of low power servers that take up very little space.
    Reply
  • icemunk 28 August 2014 10:44
    $199?? Yeesh. You can buy a tablet with the same processor/ram and storage for $157 right now. Actually the processor is a bit faster, it's the Z3740. This thing is nice and all, but should be selling for less than a tablet with better specs.
    Reply
  • velocityg4 28 August 2014 12:40
    $199?? Yeesh. You can buy a tablet with the same processor/ram and storage for $157 right now. Actually the processor is a bit faster, it's the Z3740. This thing is nice and all, but should be selling for less than a tablet with better specs.

    Besides the Windows license. You have to factor in scale of production which affects price a lot. They are not producing anywhere near as many of these as the tablets. So they don't get close to the same discounts.
    Reply
  • back_by_demand 28 August 2014 12:43
    Boot straight into XBMC, stick to the back of a TV and stream all the content from network drive. Winner.
    Reply
  • Fr33Th1nk3r 28 August 2014 16:19
    What would be a use for a mini pc like this?
    Reply
  • adamdbz 30 August 2014 17:30
    While this is cool it is kind of expensive for what it is.

    I have a Raspberry Pi for xbmc it is smaller and cheaper, while being a lot weaker.. but it plays 30 gigs of 1080p movies with no problem over cat 5e.
    Reply