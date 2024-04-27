AMD's China-exclusive Ryzen CPUs come to the retail market — Ryzen 7 8700F listed for $420 and Ryzen 5 7500F for $296

AMD's China-exclusive Ryzen 7 8700F and Ryzen 5 8400F have arrived at Canadian and European retailers. Hardware detective momomo_us first spotted them on Twitter. In any event, take the listings with a pinch of salt since the pricing could be placeholders.

Fortunately, AMD officially launched the Ryzen 8000F Series APUs in March in the Chinese market. Third-party benchmarks show they compare pretty favorably to their non-F counterparts in overall scores despite the disabled components. Ryzen 5 7500F shows surprisingly potent single-core potential compared to its contemporaries, likely due to its more substantial L3 cache than its more modern counterparts.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Ryzen 5 8400F Ryzen 7 8700F CPU Architecture Zen 4 Zen 4 CPU Cores and Threads 6 Cores, 12 Threads 8 Cores, 16 Threads iGPU Support No No Base Clock and Boost Clock 4.2 GHz / 4.75 GHz 4.1 GHz / 5.05 GHz L2/L3 Cache 6/16 MB 8/16 MB

Finally, the actual listings don't look too bad, though the newer PC-Canada listings above Ryzen 5 7500F seem somewhat inflated at the time of writing despite how close Ryzen 5 8400F is to Ryzen 5 7500F. However, they are also out of stock, which may change once they're available for purchase again. The Ryzen 5 7500F was also spotted in US/European listings on ShopBLT ahead of its official global release last year.

PC-Canada listed the Ryzen 7 8700F and Ryzen 5 8400F twice with different pricing. The MPK version or multipack typically consists of a box with a ton of processors with coolers and no fancy packaging—the kind that chipmakers sell to system integrators or OEMs. On the contrary, the boxed versions are retail products with pretty packaging, Ryzen stickers, and user manuals. Therefore, the boxed versions are usually more expensive than their multipack counterparts.

The Ryzen 7 8700F and Ryzen 5 8400F were typically found inside prebuilt machines in the Chinese market. The latest retailer listings from European and Canadian retailers insinuate that AMD may launch the chips globally.