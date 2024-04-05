AMD's latest China-exclusive CPUs benchmarked — Ryzen 7 8700F and Ryzen 5 8400F aren't much slower than costlier models

AMD recently announced the Ryzen 7 8700F and Ryzen 5 8400F, two exclusive Zen 4 processors for the Chinese market. Thanks to Chinese motherboard manufacturer JGINYUE, we now have the first benchmarks of the China-exclusive chips and can see how they compare to the Ryzen 7 8700G.
The Ryzen 7 8700F is fundamentally a lower-clocked variant of the Ryzen 7 8700G without the integrated RDNA 3 graphics engine. Regarding clock speeds, the base and boost clocks on the Ryzen 7 8700F are only 100 MHz and 50 MHz lower, respectively. Therefore, the performance between the two chips should be very close.
The Ryzen 5 8400F is a hexa-core, 12-thread Zen 4 processor similar to the Ryzen 5 7500F. The clock speeds are all over the place, though. The Ryzen 5 8400F has a 500 MHz higher base clock than the Ryzen 5 7500F, but the latter flaunts a 250 MHz higher boost clock. More importantly, the Ryzen 5 7500F has double the L3 cache than the Ryzen 5 8400F, giving the former a performance edge in many computing benchmarks. It's a shame that the motherboard vendor didn't add the Ryzen 5 8500G in comparison, as the Ryzen 5 8400F is closer to the Ryzen 5 8500G in terms of L3 cache.
|Processor
|Architecture
|Lithography
|Cores / Threads
|Base / Boost Clock (GHz)
|L2 Cache (MB)
|L3 Cache (MB)
|Graphics
|TDP (W)
|Ryzen 7 8700G
|Zen 4
|4nm
|8 / 16
|4.20 / 5.10
|8
|16
|Radeon 780M
|65
|Ryzen 7 8700F
|Zen 4
|4nm
|8 / 16
|4.10 / 5.05
|8
|16
|N/A
|65
|Ryzen 5 8400F
|Zen 4
|4nm
|6 / 12
|4.20 / 4.75
|6
|16
|N/A
|65
|Ryzen 5 7500F
|Zen 4
|5nm
|6 / 12
|3.70 / 5.00
|6
|32
|N/A
|65
The Ryzen 7 8700F and Ryzen 7 8700G shared similar single-threaded performance in CPU-Z. However, the latter was close to 2% faster in multi-threaded performance. Whereas in Cinebench R23, the Ryzen 7 8700G outperformed the Ryzen 7 8700F by 2% in both single- and multi-core performance. We saw a similar margin in the Master Lu benchmark, which is very popular in China.
The Ryzen 5 7500F consistently beat the Ryzen 5 8400F across the different benchmarks. In CPU-Z, it was 2% faster in single-threaded performance and 9% faster in multi-threaded performance. The Ryzen 5 7500F also bested the Ryzen 5 8400F by 7% and 12% in single- and multi-core performance on Cinebench R23. Lastly, the Ryzaen 5 7500F posted a 9% higher score than the Ryzaen 5 8400F in the Master Lu benchmark.
|Processor
|CPU-Z Single Thread
|CPU-Z Multi Thread
|Cinebench R23 Single Core
|Cinebench R23 Multi Core
|Master Lu
|Ryzen 7 8700G
|695
|7,334
|1,828
|17,941
|798,027
|Ryzen 7 8700F
|697
|7,194
|1,788
|17,626
|784,197
|Ryzen 5 7500F
|677
|5,805
|1,812
|14,617
|692,311
|Ryzen 5 8400F
|662
|5,339
|1,686
|13,035
|632,257
Although AMD has revealed the Ryzen 7 8700F and Ryzen 5 8400F, the chipmaker hasn't shared the pricing for the Zen 4 processors. The Ryzen 7 8700F and the Ryzen 7 8700G case are interesting because the performance difference between the two is a meager 2%. The Ryzen 7 8700G has a $329 MSRP, so AMD will have to price the Ryzen 7 8700F very aggressively to convince consumers to buy the iGPU-less model over its counterpart. The Ryzen 7 8700F would look appealing if AMD can keep the MSRP below $300.
Meanwhile, the Ryzen 5 7500F delivers up to 12% better performance than the Ryzen 5 8400F. Above all else, the Ryzen 5 7500F is already an affordable chip at $179, so there isn't much headroom in terms of pricing for the Ryzen 5 8400F. It shouldn't be long before Chinese retailers start stocking the Ryzen 7 8700F and Ryzen 5 8400F, so we'll know the MSRPs very soon.
