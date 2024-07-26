Game dev adds in-game crash warning for 13th and 14th Gen Intel CPUs — link provides affected owners instructions to mitigate crashes

Alderon Games was one of the first publishers to share the extensive frustration Intel's Raptor Lake instability has caused. Game crashes were so bad that it forced the game development studio to announce it would be putting in-game notifications in its title, Path of Titans, to warn its customers about the problem. A post by HXL on X has revealed this is the case. Path of Titans now notifies users about Raptor Lake instability when the game crashes on a Raptor Lake or Raptor Lake Refresh machine.

When Path of Titans crashes, an error screen dubbed "Problematic CPU Detected" will pop up saying, "The game has crashed. We have detected you have the following CPU: [queue whatever 13th or 14th-gen CPU the user has], This CPU has problems with Unreal Engine 5 games which can result in crashes. Do you want to open a link with information on how to potentially fix these crashes?"

Path of Titans now clearly reveals to gamers the exact problems with Raptor Lake instability. Specifically, it details the CPU's issues in Unreal Engine 5, which has been one of the most sensitive engines to Raptor Lake's instability issues. Alderon Games also points gamers towards a link that can help reduce their instability issues.

Alderon Games has been one of the most highly impacted game development studios of Intel's 13th and 14th Gen instability catastrophe. The game publisher is the only company that has reported a virtual 100% crash rate among its Raptor Lake machines. Instability issues have plagued every aspect of its business, from its development PCs to its gaming servers. It also revealed that thousands of customer-owned Raptor Lake gaming PCs have crashed in Path of Titans.

Intel is closer than ever to finally knocking out this instability problem for good. The chipmaker announced a few days ago that it discovered the root cause of the crashing issues surrounding elevated voltages that can cause irreversible degradation to Raptor Lake and Raptor Lake Refresh processors. Intel will provide a new microcode update by mid-August to fix this voltage problem and prevent undamaged parts from degrading beyond repair. Intel has officially said this, but there are contrasting reports that elevated voltages are just one root cause affecting the instability phenomena.