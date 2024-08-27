Human brain organoid bioprocessors now available to rent for $500 per month

FinalSpark, the firm behind Neuroplatform, has begun to offer paid 24/7 remote access to its bioprocessors. In May, we reported on these pioneering human brain organoid-based processors and their touted million times greater power efficiency when compared to digital processors. Now we note that academic customers can get access to this biocomputing platform, featuring four shared organoids, for $500 per user per month (or even free, for selected projects).

For the fee, FinalSpark says that users get to conduct biocomputing research on a 24/7 fully managed remote neuroplatform. An infographic shows a remote researcher interfacing with a ‘Forebrain Organoid.’ Furthermore, users are promised:

Integrated R&D environment for biocomputing research

Realtime neural stimulation and reading

Programming API for Python

Digital notebook for documentation and research

Data storage and backup

Technical support

Neuroplatform claims to be the world’s first online platform delivering access to biological neurons in vitro. The neuron-packed organoids are capable of learning and processing exceptionally efficiently. FinalSpark hopes that adopting bioprocessors based on biological neurons rather than transistors could significantly impact the incredible energy expenditure we often hear about in the tech world. Saving billions of watts when training LLMs or other intensive tasks should also be a positive for the environment.

It is worth recapping how the Neuroplatform works. The wetware architecture mixes hardware, software, and biology using a quartet of Multi-Electrode Arrays (MEAs) housing human brain organoids in a microfluidic life support system. 3D tissue masses are interfaced and stimulated by eight electrodes, with monitoring cameras and a tuned software stack so that researchers can input data variables and read and interpret processor output.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: FinalSpark) (Image credit: FinalSpark) (Image credit: FinalSpark)

The information available about FinalSpark’s Neuroplatform has grown in recent months on the journey to remote rental availability. A blog post in July provided a closer look at how the labs create organoids and how the researchers are sure they are packed with neurons. An earlier blog post shared a macrograph of a single brain organoid, reproduced above, which is estimated to contain 10,000 living human neurons.

Five major institutions are collaborating on the Neuroplatform, with nine listed users. The platform has been opened to broader academia, which can rent access to the biocomputer for $500. It will be interesting to see what results from the platform’s use and how it will develop.