Intel partner offers refund for faulty Core i9-14900K CPU due to lack of stock — affected user sells off Intel hardware and switches to AMD

According to a report from HKEPC, an Intel distribution partner in Hong Kong is arranging refunds instead of replacing failed Core i9-14900K processors. The retailer does not seem to have enough CPUs in stock.

Mr. Chen, an HKEPC reader, reportedly applied for an Intel Core i9-14900K replacement on September 4, 2024, being mentally ready to wait four to five weeks for a replacement. However, on September 10, Synnex, an Intel distributor, contacted him, asking for his bank account details to arrange a refund for the faulty CPU. Mr. Chen reportedly sold his remaining Intel hardware to a friend, only kept his SSD, and planned to switch to AMD, specifically the Ryzen 9 9950X.

This report could partly confirm an earlier report that Intel was allegedly running out of Raptor Lake processors to replace faulty units. However, this does not mean that this happens everywhere and that the company is trying to avoid RMA (Return Merchandise Authorization) obligations. In Hong Kong, one of Intel's partners seems to prefer refunding to replacement.

Intel has responded to concerns about shortages of replacement CPUs for its Core i9-13900K and Core i9-14900K processors. The company confirmed that stock for RMA requests for these desktop processors is sufficient. Still, if a customer wants a refund, not a replacement, Intel is also willing to do so.

In July, Intel revealed that some of its 13th and 14th Generation Core 'Raptor Lake' processors — both mainstream units with a 65W processor base power and high-end models with a 125W PBP — could become unstable or permanently damaged due to excessive voltage. Though a BIOS update can prevent further problems for unaffected units, damaged processors require physical replacement, which Intel is actively working to facilitate.

To ensure that all customers got the proper CPUs, Intel recently extended the warranty for its 13th and 14th Generation Core 'Raptor Lake' processors for an additional two years, giving the company ample time to address any defective units. However, in some cases, users have to wait for replacements for weeks.

While this extended warranty provides reassurance, the potential delay of three to four weeks for replacements is frustrating for many users, especially those who rely on their desktop PCs for gaming and work.