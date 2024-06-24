Intel’s Lunar Lake and Arrow Lake to launch this fall: Rumored launch dates revealed

Intel will release its next-generation codenamed Arrow Lake and Lunar Lake processors for desktops and laptops this fall, according to a DigiTimes report. In particular, Lunar Lake-V will likely be launched in mid-September, whereas unlocked Arrow Lake-S processors along with the Intel Z890 platform will be released in October. If the unofficial information is correct, then Intel's partners will have plenty of PCs based on the company's latest technology by the holiday season.

Intel's next-generation codenamed Lunar Lake-V mobile platform for thin-and-light notebooks will be unveiled on the week of September 17 – September 24, so the company will be able to talk about the platform and notebooks at the Intel Innovation event taking place on September 24 – September 25, as noticed by @harukaze5719. At this point, it is unclear whether the Lunar Lake-V platform is similar to the Lunar Lake-MX platform with onboard LPDDR5X memory.

In any case, notebooks powered by Intel's latest microarchitectures for mobile PCs will be released this year, a little less than a year before notebooks based on the Meteor Lake system-in-packages hit the market in December, 2023.

When it comes to Intel's next-generation codenamed Arrow Lake-S processors and Z890 platform for desktops, these will be released in October, 2024, about a year after Intel launched its Raptor Lake Refresh product lineup. Arrow Lake-S will be Intel's first desktop CPU based on a multi-chiplet design with advanced packaging, which will be a major change to how the company builds its desktop processors.

Intel's Arrow Lake-S with Lion Cove high-performance CPU cores will not support Intel's Hyper-Threading simultaneous multithreading technology, so it remains to be seen whether the new 24-core processors will beat their Raptor Lake Refresh predecessors (which have 24-cores and HT on eight of them) in multi-threaded workloads.

As usual, Intel will release the unlocked Arrow Lake-S processors and Z890 chipset first, presumably in October, and non-K Arrow Lake-S CPUs and B860/H810 platforms later, presumably at CES 2025. This will be in line with Intel's typical product release pattern.

Intel yet has to confirm official launch dates for its Arrow Lake and Lunar Lake processors. At this point, we are dealing with unconfirmed plans and these tend to change due to various factors, such as product readiness and market demand.