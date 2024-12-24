The Nvidia App has been updated with a new release, from version 10.0.x to 11.0.1. The significant change here is that users should not experience the disappointing gaming performance loss (up to 15%) witnessed by those who installed prior releases. However, rather than fix the underlying bug, Nvidia seems to have swept it under the carpet, as 11.0.1's only flagged change is that the "Game Filter now defaults to off."

We wrote about this option-toggle fix (which is more like a workaround) shortly after tech forums and social media began to erupt with complaints over the performance-sapping Nvidia App. The app moved out of beta a few weeks ago and replaced the (also) unloved GeForce Experience accessory app in the 566.14 drivers release. The beta testing period wasn't enough to catch the gaming performance impacts. If only the test team had included an avid Assassin's Creed Mirage player.

(Image credit: Nvidia)

So, if you already have a previous version of the Nvidia App, primarily the prior 10.0.3 release, perhaps it isn't worth grabbing this new one. If you have already implemented the toggle workaround to preserve your GeForce fps, why not skip the 11.0.1 update to save a few bytes of data transfer (147mb) and reduce your carbon footprint?

For those who missed our previous story, in which we explained how to restore your graphics card performance, all you have to do is visit "Settings > Features > Overlay > Game Filters and Photo Mode" in the Nvidia App and click the toggle (to off). The Nvidia App 11.0.1 already has this toggle turned to the off position for you.

NVIDIA App | Essential Companion for PC Gamers & Creators - YouTube Watch On

Previous releases of the Nvidia App have been stuffed with many more impactful optimizations, updates, and changes but only warranted a 0.0.1 increment in the version number. Perhaps Nvidia has updated something in 11.0.1 that it hasn't told us about, or the devs are already enjoying the Christmas spirit and wanted to celebrate with a major version increment.

You can grab the latest Nvidia App version, 11.0.1, directly from Nvidia here, where you should also find any subsequent updates.