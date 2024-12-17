Nvidia has a fix for up to 15% gaming performance loss caused by the Nvidia App — disabling feature restores performance

Nvidia has written to Tom's Hardware with an official response to the Nvidia App performance testing results shared by our graphics editor on Monday. In brief, it is aware of the issues and is working on fixes, but for now, it recommends a simple workaround. If you are experiencing an Nvidia App performance hit, it suggests that you turn off the 'Game Filters and Photo Mode toggle' in the App's settings.

"We are aware of a reported performance issue related to Game Filters and are actively looking into it," an Nvidia rep wrote. "You can turn off Game Filters from the Nvidia App Settings > Features > Overlay > Game Filters and Photo Mode, and then relaunch your game." Nvidia also shared a link to a community post headlined 'Game Filters and Performance in Nvidia App,' repeating this message.

That's a pretty simple solution for anyone miffed by their slowed 3D acceleration. Moreover, it is a less drastic solution than uninstalling and rolling back to a previous driver set, for example. Just navigate to the Nvidia App settings pane and hit the single toggle for 'Game Filters and Photo Mode'. After relaunching your game, you should be back in the comfort of the frames per dollar zone you expected when you bought your GeForce.

The Nvidia App performance impacts that we measured yesterday were quite significant. In the handful of games we had time to test, to get a grasp of the issue, we saw games dropping average frame rates by up to 15%. That is almost as big a drop as stepping down a graphics card tier in some cases… Users were therefore understandably irritated by this issue, as it practically made some graphics cards perform as well as one that could be had for $100s cheaper.

Nvidia's App rolled out with the 566.14 drivers last month, after an extensive period in beta. It just goes to show that end-users are the best testers, yet things can get awkward when bugs get through the net. Looking through the comments yesterday, quite a lot of you will have dismissed the optional Nvidia App in the same way you swerved the GeForce Experience, and will have felt satisfied to have done so, in this instance. Nevertheless, some will find the Nvidia App install option alongside the driver genuinely useful, particularly its OSD and AV1 120fos recording functions.