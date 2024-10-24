Nvidia reports the latest GeForce drivers are causing issues in Corsair iCUE and Bluestacks — Users need to rollback drivers as a temporary fix

Nvidia says that users may experience high CPU usage in Corsair's iCUE software and Bluestacks with its newly launched GeForce 566.03 WHQL drivers. A key highlight for these drivers is that they are "Game Ready" for the upcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Red Dead Redemption, and Dragon Age: The Veilguard, to name a few. There also exist a handful of additional bugs - but that's expected with every driver release. Affected users have been advised to rollback drivers as a stopgap solution until Nvidia finds the root cause of the problem.

Corsair's iCUE software links together all compatible hardware devices and offers a unified interface for controlling RGB, fan speeds, macros, and more. Bluestacks is an Android emulator for Windows, primarily used for playing Android games or, in some cases, for Android development. Nvidia reports that Bluestacks and iCUE may exhibit higher CPU usage than normal, which can potentially lower framerates and hinder system fluidity.

Since the problem has been classified as an "Open Issue," Nvidia's driver development team should be hard at work to resolve this bug. Likewise, several other issues exist such as custom DSR/DLDSR resolutions not working in certain games and broken Windows 10 transparency effects.

Corsair has noted this problem and suggests users roll back their GeForce drivers to version 561.09, at least for the time being. This comes at the price of missing out on day zero game optimizations in large upcoming games, leaving users in a bind.

For NVIDIA users - As a temporary workaround, try rolling back your NVIDIA Drivers to 561.09 while this issue is being investigated. https://t.co/ku94w7z8WdOctober 23, 2024

The GeForce 566.03 driver delivers "Game Ready" optimizations in many upcoming releases. In addition, Nvidia is also adding support for 32 more G-SYNC compatible displays from players such as Dell, Phillips, Panasonic, and Samsung. Sticking to the game optimization side of things, the 566.03 driver has one-click optimal settings for three additional titles; DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO, NBA 2K5, and Silent Hill 2.

That said, the performance penalty should not be significant - if you can even spot it since CPUs nowadays are fast enough for almost any task you throw at them. Despite that, the extra bugs indicate users should hold off until these issues have been addressed.