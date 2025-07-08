This is not a drill, our number one graphics card pick is finally below MSRP in the Amazon Prime Day UK sale — and there's a 5070 Ti with £160 off

Amazon Prime Day has begun in the UK, and it has yielded a fantastic surprise: RTX 50 series cards close to or even below the MSRP of Nvidia's Founders Edition cards.

Right now, you can grab the Gigabyte GeForce RTX 5070 for an even £500, £119 off the list price and £29 below MSRP. If you've got a bit more cash to play with and want more frames, then this MSI RTX 5070 Ti with 16GB of VRAM is now £739. That's £160 off and the lowest-ever price we've seen on this model. It's not quite below MSRP, but it's so close that it's hard to pass up.

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 5070: was £619.99 now £500.93 at Amazon For the first time ever, get an RTX 5070 in the UK for below MSRP thanks to this deal. Comes with the customary 12GB of VRAM and slightly overclocked GPU speeds over the Founders Edition.

Here's how the RTX 5070 and 5070 Ti stack up in our GPU hierarchy. As you can see, you get a pretty hefty performance bump if you can make the stretch to the Ti, but the RTX 5070 is still a great card, easily besting the old 4070 and earning the top spot in our best GPU page, as a result.

If it's the Ti you really want, there's a Gainward version over at Overclockers that's even cheaper. In fact, it's £60 cheaper, so if you don't mind having a slightly less flashy AIB brand on your card, you might want to check that out instead.

