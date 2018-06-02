Community Picks: The 25 Best Simulators In PC Gaming

by
13 Comments

Community Picks: Best Sims

Picture 1 of 27

Despite what some of the world's leading philosophers, scientists, and entrepreneurs would have you think, odds are good that our universe doesn't exist within a simulation. Maybe some other ones do, though, depending on whether or not you count video game worlds as their own universes. Countless simulation games (or "sims" for short) turn real-world activities into digital pastimes. There are social sims, vehicle sims, construction sims, management sims... if there's something you can do on planet Earth, there's a better than even chance someone has made a game about it.

The Tom's Hardware community voted to find the 25 best sims in PC gaming; that list is what follows. As always, remember that you can meet other members of the Tom's Hardware gaming community by joining our Steam group, and discover the hottest new games via our Curator feed.

25. 'Steel Beasts'

Picture 2 of 27

Steel Beasts is a suite of games and professional simulators devoted to "armored fighting vehicles." That's right: it's a game about piloting, firing, and waging war with various tanks. The game is developed by eSim Games, which offers a Steel Beasts Pro version that provides an "elevated level of fidelity is modeled in direct fire exterior and terminal ballistics, fire control systems, and related crew procedures as well as the relationship between complementary elements of combatants in the tactical spectrum." This isn't a light-hearted game; it's a full-blown combat simulator.

24. 'Mad TV'

Picture 3 of 27

Mad TV is a business sim that puts its players in charge of a TV station. You have to fill seven hours of programming each day, and each hour must be given its own advertising block, the success of which determines whether or not your business will thrive. The game forces you to bid on the programming, decide if you want to run classics or take a risk on something new, and eventually win the love of Betty, a reporter who works in the same building. Rainbow Arts released Mad TV in 1991, and an in-browser remake is still being updated as of May 2018.

23. 'PC Building Simulator'

Picture 4 of 27

Here's something a little more fresh and relatable for Tom's Hardware readers: PC Building Simulator. The game does exactly what you'd expect--it lets you order parts and build a system without having to break the bank. There's also a business sim aspect wherein you have to bring home the bacon by removing viruses from customers' systems, diagnose and fix hardware problems, and otherwise run a computer repair shop. We didn't want to play PC Building Simulator for extended periods, and its use as an instructive tool is questionable, but damned if it isn't satisfying.

22. 'DCS World'

Picture 5 of 27

Digital Combat Simulator World, or DCS World to its friends, is a free-to-play combat flight sim. The game is billed as a "deep, authentic, and realistic simulation designed also to offer a more relaxed gameplay to suit the user and his particular level of experience and training." You'll pilot iconic aircraft through simulations that cover multiple regions (Caucasus, the Black Sea, and others) and time periods (World War II, the Gulf War, and more) where you can engage in combat or simply hover above the action as your heart deems fit. You start with limited vehicles, regions, and time periods, all of which are purchased separately. The free-to-play portion of DCS World might still be enough for you to decide if you want to commit to the flight sim lifestyle, though, which can get expensive pretty quick as you buy more and more detailed peripherals.

21. 'IL-2 Sturmovik: Cliffs Of Dover'

Picture 6 of 27

Another combat flight sim, IL-2 Sturmovik: Cliffs Of Dover, is much narrower in its focus than DCS World. The latter prides itself on the sheer variety of vehicles, regions, and time periods available to its players; the latter is devoted entirely to putting you in the cockpit of a Royal Air Force member during World War II. That isn't to say IL-2 Sturmovik: Cliffs Of Dover slumps in terms of options--you can fly more than 25 aircrafts through England, France, and other countries, and numerous multiplayer modes let you fight it out with up to 128 other people at a time.

20. 'Euro Truck Simulator 2'

Picture 7 of 27

Trucking isn't easy. Drivers have to work long hours, finesse large vehicles through tight spaces, and stay away from home for long periods of time. Euro Truck Simulator 2 cuts out all of those drawbacks and lets you focus on efficiently driving big rigs along lushly rendered highways to your destination. The game spans 16 countries, lets you customize your vehicle as you see fit, and features a management sim aspect that puts you in charge of your own shipping company. Mods and expansions also help make sure driving the open roads never gets stale.

19. 'Theme Hospital'

Picture 8 of 27

Speaking of difficult things: Theme Hospital tasks you with building and managing a hospital where everything seems hell-bent on going wrong. You have to design the facility, keep the Grim Reaper at bay, and do your level best to stop the doctors and nurses from making your hospital seem even more tawdry than the Grey-Sloan Memorial hospital found in "Grey's Anatomy." The 1997 game might not be as visually stunning as some of the previous entries on this list, but its unique premise and sense of humor should be enough to keep you interested all the same.

18. 'SimTower'

Picture 9 of 27

Just in case managing a hospital didn't prove to be enough of a challenge, SimTower asks you to build a skyscraper in any way you see fit, as long as it ends up being awarded a five-star rating by a demanding VIP who comes around to visit. You start with a single star and then build your way up the rankings, and as you earn more stars, a greater variety of spaces becomes available to build. Do you want to build more apartments? Offices? How about stores, restaurants, and gaming areas? You'll have to decide which is the most likely to keep your tenants--and the VIP--happy.

17. 'War Thunder'

Picture 10 of 27

War Thunder wants to convince you of one thing, which is that when it comes to military sims, more is always better. Other entries on this list focused on specific types of vehicles; War Thunder lets you control warships, aircraft, tanks, and others. Others focused on dozens of vehicles; War Thunder has more than 1,000. You'll commandeer these war machines through player-versus-player and player-versus-environment missions that take place across 80 maps, and player-created mods will expand your options even further. If you're looking for spectacle, War Thunder has it.

16. 'Assetto Corsa'

Picture 11 of 27

Assetto Corsa is a racing simulator that lets you compete in real-world circuits in officially licensed vehicles from Porsche, Lamborghini, and other automakers. The game's developers promise to offer an immersive experience that includes features "never seen on any other racing simulator," from tire flat spots to aerodynamics parts controlled in real-time via telemetry input channels, among other things. Naturally, the game offers a career mode, various single-player and multiplayer game types, and multi-part races that make you feel like a real world-class driver.

15. 'Transport Tycoon'

Picture 12 of 27

Now we're kicking it old school. Transport Tycoon was released in 1994, and it tasked players with guiding a transportation company from 1950 to 2050 by shipping countless items via increasingly complex air, land, and sea networks. Transport Tycoon Deluxe came out a year later with new landscapes, weather conditions, and vehicles, along with a shift to the 1950-2050 time period. After that creator Chris Sawyer moved on to the popular Rollercoaster Tycoon series, making Transport Tycoon and Transport Tycoon Deluxe the beginning of an era. The game was remade for Android and iOS devices at the tail-end of 2013 to celebrate its not-quite-20th anniversary.

14. 'Plague Inc: Evolved'

Picture 13 of 27

Theme Hospital saw you try to profitably treat diseases; Plague Inc: Evolved is all about helping a deadly pathogen spread throughout the world. Plague Inc. was originally made for mobile devices, but in February 2016, it was ported to PC with brand new features as Plague Inc: Evolved. Both games ask you to "bring about the end of human history" by taking a pathogen from Patient Zero to, well, everyone else using various diseases in numerous scenarios. The PC version includes competitive multiplayer and co-op play as well as support for user-generated content.

13. 'Jane's F-15'

Picture 14 of 27

Released by Electronic Arts in 1998, Jane's F-15 was one of the first games to put you in a realistic plane with a cockpit modeled after its real-world counterpart. You command this plane through various combat scenarios that are set during the Gulf War and during a fictional conflict against Iran taking place in 2001. Before combat flight sims were able to offer dozens (or hundreds) of vehicles rendered with realistic graphics, Jane's F-15 offered the relatively simple pleasure of piloting a then-stunning replica of the McDonnell Douglas F-15E Strike Eagle.

12. 'Subnautica'

Picture 15 of 27

We're expanding the already broad sim genre with Subnautica, an adventure game in which you explore an alien ocean that (you guessed it) is "full of wonder and peril." The game would most loosely fit into the survival sim genre--you have to find potable water and food to survive while you collect resources to craft diving gear, knives, and other supplies. There's also a building aspect through which you choose the layout and components of bases where you can park vehicles, stash resources, and refill your oxygen tank so you can go back to exploring the aquatic depths.

11. 'Tropico'

Picture 16 of 27

Tropicois a series of construction and management sims in which you assume the role of El Presidente for a fictional Caribbean island. Your job is to either keep the locals happy or rule them with in an iron fist so they wouldn't dare try to remove you from power. Either way, it's up to you to manage the country's development, make political and economic decisions, and command your military however you see fit. If that sounds appealing to you, Tropico, the Tropico: Paradise Island expansion, and Tropico 2: Pirate Cove were all bundled as Tropico Reloaded in 2009.

10. 'Dirt 2'

Picture 17 of 27

Dirt 2 is all about racing in the dirt instead of on the fancy circuits featured in other racing sims. Races will take place in stadiums, mind, but they feature a variety of surface types rather than the carefully managed surfaces found in other tracks. The game offers five different racing disciplines, all of which can be modified by three special modes that introduce new mechanics and goals. Like other racing games, Dirt 2 features a career mode that gives you a reason to do all this racing beyond it being fun and looking cool. (As if anyone needed more reasons to race.)

9. 'Flight Simulator X'

Picture 18 of 27

It turns out that many gamers, much like Sugar Ray, just want to fly. Adding to the number of flight sims on this list is Flight Simulator X, the most recent entry in Microsoft's Flight Simulator franchise. This version was released in 2006 and then brought to Steam--along with several expansions--in 2014. As you might expect from its name, Flight Simulator X is all about making you feel like you're piloting an aircraft. The most recent version offered better graphics, new aircraft, and expanded multiplayer gameplay, all of which made this game the most feature-packed entry in its series.

8. 'Railroad Tycoon 2'

Picture 19 of 27

A quick disclaimer: the Railroad Tycoon series was created by Sid Meier, not Chris Sawyer, who started the Transportation Tycoon and Rollercoaster Tycoon franchises. Not that many of you needed to be told that--Meier is a legend among PC game developers for this series, the Civilization series, and Sid Meier's Pirates! Railroad Tycoon 2 tasks you with building a successful railroad network by building tracks, stations, and trains; carefully weighing supply and demand for a given area; and contending with random hindrances such as meddling rivals and train robbers.

7. 'Project Cars 2'

Picture 20 of 27

Project Cars 2 attempts to stand out from other racing sims through sheer technical prowess. The game offers full 12K and VR support, uses modern systems' performance capabilities to enable dynamic surface and weather physics, and of course tries to make all of its vehicles look as pretty as possible. Wrapped up in all that shiny goodness is a game that offers a various motorsports, boasts a career mode, and has support for online championships and other "esports capabilities." Just try not to spend too long finally driving that Ferrari in VR, alright?

6. 'Elite Dangerous'

Picture 21 of 27

We've established that many gamers play sims because they want to fly. So far every title has been limited to terrestrial aircraft, however, and Elite Dangerous wants you to soar a bit higher. That's right--you're going to space. Elite Dangerous is a multiplayer space flight sim that claims to have "the entirety of the Milky Way re-created at its full galactic proportions." (And here we thought some of the flight sims were thinking big when they added support for entire countries.) You'll have to manage your ship, explore new areas, and of course engage in some spaceship battles.

5. 'Kerbal Space Program'

Picture 22 of 27

Elite Dangerous puts you in charge of a spaceship; Kerbal Space Program puts you in charge of the alien equivalent to NASA. You have to design your own vehicles, oversee the construction of space stations, and manage your employees in this game, wherein you have to help the alien Kerbals explore space. The game offers three games modes that cater to people who want to discover new technologies, those who want to manage the entire program, and anyone who simply wants to build a spacecraft without having to worry about the finer details of its construction.

4. 'Cities Skylines'

Picture 23 of 27

We'll come crashing back to Earth with Cities Skylines. This city management sim puts you in charge of a fictional city, and it's up to you to expand and improve it while also keeping its citizens happy. Cities Skylines offers full local traffic simulation, divides the city into districts with their own politics, and includes a day-and-night cycle that changes how the city's fictional denizens live their simulated lives. You'll have to master a barrage of systems to ensure your city's success, so if you want all the stress of being a local politician with none of the real-world reward, this is for you.

3. 'The Sims 3'

Picture 24 of 27

Who'd have thought it would take so long for a series literally named The Sims to show up on a list of the best sim games of all time? Well, anyone familiar with the series will know that it was bound to appear at the top of this list.  Where other games focus on the macro--managing entire businesses, cities, and galaxy-wide space programs--The Sims 3 is about the micro. You create your Sim, design their house, and then help lead them through life in pretty much any way you see fit. Think of it as another shot at life, but without any of the real-world consequences.

2. 'RollerCoaster Tycoon 2'

Picture 25 of 27

Rollercoaster Tycoon 2 (along with the rest of its series) is what you get when someone as interested in simulations as Transportation Tycoon developer Chris Sawyer is allowed to get a little whimsical. The game focuses on building increasingly complex and terrifying rollercoasters to attract more and more people to your theme park. You can work to keep your guests happy, or you can build a theme park that many enter and few leave. This is a sim--you can do pretty much anything you like. Just let us know if any of your designs are ever commissioned, OK?

1. 'SimCity 2000'

Picture 26 of 27

SimCity 2000 will conclude our list. Unlike its counterparts in the broader Sims franchise, SimCity 2000 lets you manage a city from top to bottom. You'll have to manage transportation networks, construct important buildings like schools and prisons, figure out how your city will be powered, and handle all the other details that keep a city functioning. Oh, and you'll have to do all that while you also contend with natural disasters. Keep things running long enough, though, and eventually some of your citizens will leave Earth to establish civilizations on other worlds.

About the author
Nathaniel Mott
Read more
Create a new thread in the Photo reports comments forum about this subject
13 comments
Comment from the forums
    Your comment
  • LORD_ORION
    The fact that Gunship 2000 and Falcon 4.0 are not on here shows how bad this list is.
  • purposelycryptic
    But the fact that they made a Sugar Ray reference means all is forgiven.
  • jstein6870
    And PUBG is the best running simulator.
  • thrakazog
    The Steam FSX is a separate entity owned by Dovetail Games, that has a rather closed off DLC market, much like their other sim games. The original FSX still eclipse's it in the market, and has a huge community that supports it with both paid and free mods. However, ever since Prepar3d went 64-bit, it is now quickly taking over as the top flight sim (both in terms of users and 3rd party support).
  • JoeMomma
    I am amazed that you included DiRT2.
    I am a long time fan of racing games.
    I think DiRT is the best at nailing 1/2 way between being a challenging sim while still being a fun game. Most of the others in the DiRT Series have been either too hard or too arcade. I have never uninstalled it since 2009.
  • sos_nz
    No Grand Prix Legends?
  • phantom_e
    Note: It should read "fewer details" not "less details". I wouldn't bring it up, but it's becoming so widespread in professional communications - tv ads, printed ads, HERE, etc. that I just had to say something somewhere.
  • TheStig47
    War Thunder is my favorite online game. Vehicles are all actual wartime machines modeled as closely as possible to the real ones. Not mentioned in the description is that War Thunder has three modes of play - Arcade (my mode for fun); Real; and Simulator. Arcade uses relaxed physics but Real is much closer to how they really handled and Simulator is even more exact. For example, in Simulator with aircraft one must use a joystick (Arcade and Real can use either - mouse is best in Arcade) and fly in cockpit mode, and have all the physical aspects that real aircraft have - yaw, pitch, trim, etc.

    Too, War Thunder gets continually updated and I've been playing as a pilot now for over 4 years, daily (I'm retired).
  • hixbot
    #21 there are two latters and no former.
  • icelava
    I liked Jane's F-15, but yea, no Jane's AH-64D Longbow (or 2), no Falcon 4.0 (or even Falcon 3.0 back in the day), no SU-27, etc. So many fabulous simulators back then; a pity the younger generations have few options to play those classics.
  • spdragoo
    Anonymous said:
    The fact that Gunship 2000 and Falcon 4.0 are not on here shows how bad this list is.


    Wow, now there's a reference that takes me back. That was fun to play but I also remember it being complex at the same time.

    There were 2 others they should have considered as well. Chuck Yeager's Air Combat was a fun one. Early VGA graphics, of course, but you not only had the varied campaign options (being able to play both WW2, Korea & Vietnam missions) but you could really have fun with the free-flight options. It was surprisingly fun to take an F-4 & see how many waves of B-29s could be shot down before running out of ammo.

    And another complex & realistic one was Birds of Prey. You picked your side (NATO or Soviet), could fly anything from fighters (F-15, F-16, etc.) to bombers (i.e. B-52). You could customize your loadout, but the weapons were limited to the ones they could carry in real life (i.e. only bombs & large ground-attack missiles for the B-52), you had the (by now standard) separate control to start your engine(s) before engaging the throttle, full flap controls, choice of carrier or land bases, etc. And sure, for the time period (released in 1992) the graphics today would look very bad...but it fit on a single floppy disk.
  • g-unit1111
    I have to say I'm really intrigued by the concept of that PC Building Simulator. I wish I thought of it. :lol:
  • theyeti87
    Are any of the Civilization games not up to snuff to be on this list?

    I think Sierra's Caesar III deserves a mention as well.
The Latest On Tom's Hardware
Edition
Subscribe to our newsletter
Company
Resources
Other Purch sites
  • © 2018 Purch All Rights Reserved.