Community Picks: The 25 Best Simulators In PC Gaming

Digital Combat Simulator World, or DCS World to its friends, is a free-to-play combat flight sim. The game is billed as a "deep, authentic, and realistic simulation designed also to offer a more relaxed gameplay to suit the user and his particular level of experience and training." You'll pilot iconic aircraft through simulations that cover multiple regions (Caucasus, the Black Sea, and others) and time periods (World War II, the Gulf War, and more) where you can engage in combat or simply hover above the action as your heart deems fit. You start with limited vehicles, regions, and time periods, all of which are purchased separately. The free-to-play portion of DCS World might still be enough for you to decide if you want to commit to the flight sim lifestyle, though, which can get expensive pretty quick as you buy more and more detailed peripherals.
I am a long time fan of racing games.
I think DiRT is the best at nailing 1/2 way between being a challenging sim while still being a fun game. Most of the others in the DiRT Series have been either too hard or too arcade. I have never uninstalled it since 2009.
Too, War Thunder gets continually updated and I've been playing as a pilot now for over 4 years, daily (I'm retired).
Wow, now there's a reference that takes me back. That was fun to play but I also remember it being complex at the same time.
There were 2 others they should have considered as well. Chuck Yeager's Air Combat was a fun one. Early VGA graphics, of course, but you not only had the varied campaign options (being able to play both WW2, Korea & Vietnam missions) but you could really have fun with the free-flight options. It was surprisingly fun to take an F-4 & see how many waves of B-29s could be shot down before running out of ammo.
And another complex & realistic one was Birds of Prey. You picked your side (NATO or Soviet), could fly anything from fighters (F-15, F-16, etc.) to bombers (i.e. B-52). You could customize your loadout, but the weapons were limited to the ones they could carry in real life (i.e. only bombs & large ground-attack missiles for the B-52), you had the (by now standard) separate control to start your engine(s) before engaging the throttle, full flap controls, choice of carrier or land bases, etc. And sure, for the time period (released in 1992) the graphics today would look very bad...but it fit on a single floppy disk.
I think Sierra's Caesar III deserves a mention as well.