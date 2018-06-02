Community Picks: The 25 Best Simulators In PC Gaming

Community Picks: Best Sims Picture 1 of 27

Despite what some of the world's leading philosophers, scientists, and entrepreneurs would have you think, odds are good that our universe doesn't exist within a simulation. Maybe some other ones do, though, depending on whether or not you count video game worlds as their own universes. Countless simulation games (or "sims" for short) turn real-world activities into digital pastimes. There are social sims, vehicle sims, construction sims, management sims... if there's something you can do on planet Earth, there's a better than even chance someone has made a game about it.



The Tom's Hardware community voted to find the 25 best sims in PC gaming; that list is what follows. As always, remember that you can meet other members of the Tom's Hardware gaming community by joining our Steam group, and discover the hottest new games via our Curator feed.