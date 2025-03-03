Cozy cats live in a Raspberry Pi-powered luxury automated smart house

We want the best for the ones we love and that absolutely extends to our beloved pets. Today we've got a wonderful Raspberry Pi project to share with you that highlights the significance of our relationship with our feline companions in the form of an amazingly luxurious smart home made just for cats . Maker and developer Visible_Turnover3952 is using our favorite SBC to automate a plethora of features to keep his cats totally spoiled and pampered in style.

This project is thorough with lots of features as well as tons of modules and sensors to optimize their environment. The Raspberry Pi isn't the only board running the show. It's working alongside with what Visible_Turnover3952 calls "ESP32 sub systems" to bring everything together.

One of the most important features in the project is the heating system. This smart cat house is capable of keeping the inside temperature at a comfortable 70F and can maintain that temperature even if it's -27F outside of the house. It also responds to voice commands which can be used to retrieve data from the various sensors.

Some of these sensors include a temperature module, motion detection hardware, light sensors and a humidity sensor. A heating element is used to warm the floor and keep the internal temperature at 70 F. It's also fitted with a HEPA carbon air filter and a night vision camera. When we say this project has a plethora of features — we mean it. It even has an automatic door. Some custom circuit boards were created to manage the sensors and ESP32 modules which mainly handle the environmental controls. The Raspberry Pi is used primarily as the centralized operational tool.

The source code for the project has not been shared but Visible_Turnover3952 explains how everything works in the project thread. He confirmed that it's mostly just various libraries and relays that respond when certain thresholds are met on the sensors. If you're familiar with tinkering on the Raspberry Pi, it shouldn't be too hard to replicate the project.

If you want to get a closer look at this Raspberry Pi project in action, head over to the original project thread shared to Reddit by Visible_Turnover3952 and consider spoiling your feline companions with the same amount of passion.