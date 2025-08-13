I'm building a media server out of leftover PC parts and a 3D printed case

A little time and a lot of filament!

The parts to build a 3D printed server
(Image: © Future)

I've got 3D printers and lots of low-power single board computer (SBC) and related items in my office, so what do I do with them? Of course I had the crazy idea to 3D print my own file / media server.

I'm not designing this from scratch, rather I am using the excellent Modular Attached Storage Stack (MASS) from Haydn Bao. Specifically the free version of the kit, but from what I have seen, I shall be paying the $27 (£20) for the premium model.

Most of the parts for a 3D printed PC case

(Image credit: Future)

Right now, I have a plethora of 3D printed parts which have been printed over the past week. I'll have a breakdown of the times and amount of filament used over the entire build process, and I will have links to key tools and products used so you can make your own.

I know what you are going to ask. "Why are you 3D printing a case when you can buy one?" The simple answer is, because I can and I want to give my Elegoo Centauri Carbon a real project so it can show just how good it is. So join me in this live blog as I show you the ups and downs of 3D printing your own NAS device.

