Raspberry Pi cinewhoop drone swoops in with a Zero 2 W to run the live video feed

If you’ve had an itch to build a drone but didn’t know when to scratch, this might be your cue. Maker and developer Artur Pękosz has created a custom drone known as the Lahn Cinewhoop using our favorite single-board computer, the Raspberry Pi . It works just like any other hobby drone, complete with the ability to operate it remotely using a set of FPV goggles.

The drone is built using a frame, flight controller and motors purchased from BetaFPV. A Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W was thrown in to help operate the video feed. The end result is a cool, cinewhoop style drone that lets you capture footage and video of your flights. If you’re not familiar with the term "cinewhoop," it refers to a specific category of drones that are designed for recording footage.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Artur Pękosz) (Image credit: Artur Pękosz)

In addition to the drone frame, additional pieces were needed to mount the extra Pi hardware. To solve this problem, Pękosz designed and 3D printed custom mounting brackets to hold the camera and Pi Zero in place. All of the files used in the build are available for anyone to download and 3D print at home for themselves.

A complete list of hardware is provided on the project page at Hackaday but here’s a quick overview of what it uses. A LiteRadio 2 SE radio transmitter is used alongside an F4 1S 12A AIO Brushless Flight Controller. The drone is also fitted with LEDs and is connected to Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W which handles the video support using a Raspberry Pi Camera Module 3 .