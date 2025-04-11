Microsoft's Windows 95 startup sound has been immortalized in the Library of Congress

When it comes to PC startup sounds, none are quite as iconic as the original Windows 95 startup tune. This class 6-second jingle meant much more than just "your PC is ready." It was an exciting invitation to start your computing adventure. As of this week, the beloved Windows 95 startup sound has been officially immortalized in the Library of Congress through the National Recording Registry.

If you're unfamiliar with the National Recording Registry, this special initiative handled by the Library of Congress began with the National Recording Preservation Act of 2000. Through this program, the Librarian of Congress works with the National Recording Preservation Board to choose 25 titles each year. The selections must be culturally significant and 10 years old at minimum. To the delight of old-school computing nerds, the Windows 95 startup sound made the cut.

The Windows 95 startup song is delightful enough, but the association with the Windows 95 operating system makes it special. This operating system made waves in the PC world when it debuted in August of 1995, introducing millions to the joys of a graphical user interface (GUI). It made computing much more palatable to new users and not just because Microsoft hired actors Matthew Perry and Jennifer Aniston from the 90s sitcom 'Friends' to host an official Windows 95 tutorial – although that too may need to be preserved.

This classic startup tune was commissioned by a famous musician known for his influence in the electronica and digital music realm: Brian Eno. Also known as just Eno, this English artist went on to become a well-known music producer over the years. During the 90s, he branched out from genres like rock and roll and pop into the exciting world of Microsoft PC sound bites.

The original request was for a startup sound lasting about 3 seconds. However, Eno submitted dozens of sound elements for the Microsoft designers to explore, and they chose the one we know and love today—even though it's twice as long as initially requested. Perhaps the most scandalous part of the sound bite's creation is the admission in a 2009 BBC interview that Eno created the jingle on a Mac.

This recognition is joined by 24 other titles, which include songs from Chicago, Elton John, and more. To see the complete list of what was chosen this year, check out the official blog post from the Library of Congress.