Windows 7 users with a solid background color faced delayed login process — it took four months for Microsoft to fix

News
By published

User thriftiness with system resources backfired, for a while.

Windows 7
(Image credit: Adriano Castelli/Shutterstock)

Starting up a Windows 7 PC used to be slower for users who favored simple solid color backgrounds over extravagant desktop wallpapers. The delayed startup issue was present back in 2009, for about four months, when Windows 7 was the newest OS on the block. This bewildering phenomenon recently caught the eye of Microsoft veteran Raymond Chen, who ponders over the underlying code problems in his latest Old New Thing blog post.

Chen is a solid color deskto pbackground devotee, favoring a bluish-green background hue, and has retained this preference since Windows 95. I had always been the same, until SSDs became affordable - eschewing bitmap wallpapers for simple, clean, solid colors – thinking that it would also be easier on my meager RAM and the spinning rust. Sadly, this wasn't the case between the launch of Windows 7 in June 2009 and sometime in November the same year. Yes, Microsoft ironed out this wrinkle after about four months of Windows 7's reign.

Windows 7's default wallpaper

Windows 7's default wallpaper, better keep it than switch to solid color (Image credit: Microsoft)

So, what was the issue slowing down the Windows 7 startup process for solid color lovers? Even without knowledge of OS coding, the reason for the extra wait seems easy enough to grasp. It turns out that the Windows 7 logon system was waiting for the desktop wallpaper bitmap to load and a report that this process was complete. Thus, those who frowned upon using graphical background frills were punished by a timeout wait – for up to 30 seconds - before the Windows Welcome screen got out of the way.

Chen provides example code, showing a process that he reckons caused the delay. "The code to report that the wallpaper is ready was inside the wallpaper bitmap code, which means that if you don’t have a wallpaper bitmap, the report is never made, and the logon system waits in vain for a report that will never arrive," he explains.

Windows veteran Chen also noted that other potential victims of the full 30-second startup delay were the perverse folks who preferred to 'Hide desktop icons.'

Lastly, we want to make clear that the shunning of wallpaper, or desktop icons, didn't add 30 second to the Windows 7 startup time. "Rather, the Welcome screen stays on for the full 30 seconds rather than the actual time it took for all systems to report ready (which could be 5 seconds, or it could be 25 seconds, depending on your system’s performance)," wrote Chen on his blog post.

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.

TOPICS
Mark Tyson
Mark Tyson
News Editor

Mark Tyson is a news editor at Tom's Hardware. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.

More about windows

Windows will now let you swear at it — introduces toggle to disable profanity filter for voice typing

Microsoft launches Recall to Windows 11 general availability — Click to Do and Improved Search also coming

ReactOS now supports 3dfx's Voodoo5 GPUs — open-source Windows alternative offers near-native performance for retro gamers
See more latest
Most Popular
A recoloured piece of Voodoo 5 box art being used by the Twitter account
ReactOS now supports 3dfx's Voodoo5 GPUs — open-source Windows alternative offers near-native performance for retro gamers
SilverStone HELA 2500R PSU
Silverstone's new PSU can power four RTX 5080 GPUs, or three RTX 5090 cards
Intel
Intel Foundry Roadmap Update - New 18A-PT variant that enables 3D die stacking, 14A process node enablement
amazon
Trump administration brands Amazon's tariff transparency plan a 'hostile and political act'
Alienware AW3425DW
Alienware's 34-inch AW3425DW QD-OLED beams down to Earth with 240 Hz refresh rate and new design language
MSI yellow tipped cable
MSI's 'secure' yellow-tipped RTX 5090 12V-2x6 cable is still vulnerable to melting, user report suggests
Cooler Master Hyper 612 Apex in a PC case
Cooler Master revives Hyper 612 cooler with 30% smaller Apex design, dual fans, and stealthy design
Amazon Project Kiuper launch vehicle
Amazon's Starlink rival sees the first 27 satellites successfully reach low-earth orbit — Project Kuiper satellites 'operating as expected'
TSMC
Taiwan's government strengthens 'silicon shield,' restricts exports of TSMC's most advanced process technologies
Asus RTX 5080 ROG Astral Doom Edition
Asus partners with Bethesda to make even pricier Doom Edition RTX 5080 ROG Astral video card