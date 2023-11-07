Open-Source Windows Project Working to Integrate DirectX Support

ReactOS is an open-source Windows project, and the developers' recent newsletter highlights some of the key updates the OS will be receiving in the near future. These updates include initial DirectX support, UEFI boot support for modern devices, UI improvements, as well as compatibility prep for NT6+ applications — which will enable ReactOS to run apps designed specifically for more modern Windows OS apps, from Vista to Windows 11.



Currently, the ReactOS team is working toward a 0.4.15 release for its open-source operating system, which could include some of the features mentioned above (albeit in an experimental stage). Sadly, development has not gone smoothly due to unexpected regressions and bugs. The last version 0.4.14 update for ReactOS was released two years ago, which reveals how slow development has been for this point release. The devs have neglected to issue a release date, but nightly builds of the new update are available for users to try right now.

(Image credit: ReactOS)

One of the largest updates being developed right now is UEFI boot support for modern systems. This will enable ReactOS to run on newer PCs and laptops with UEFI firmware, as well as the capability to support ARM hardware alongside x86. EFI chainloading is also being developed so users can dual-boot ReactOS with another OS installation. For demonstration purposes, the developers showed off the new bootloader working on a Framework laptop, iPhone 5c, Lumia 950XL smartphone, and Vavle's Steam Deck.



Another critically important update being worked on is NT6+ support. This will enable ReactOS to run all modern Windows-based applications, including apps designed for Windows 11. For demonstration purposes, the devs showed off OBS 20.1 running on ReactOS in a nearly perfect state. Unfortunately, the devs revealed this feature will take a lot of time to develop, meaning we probably won't see this in the upcoming 0.4.15 release.



Other features being actively developed include a debugger overhaul, UI/shell improvements, and bug fixes focused on DirectX functionality. Once these updates are released, it will give ReactOS substantially greater compatibility and functionality with modern Windows applications and hardware, enabling ReactOS to reach its full potential. Maybe it will even be able to play modern games at some point.



ReactOS is an open-source alternative to Windows, designed to run Windows applications natively without the need for virtualization software or a translation API. The OS is in constant development, and both experimental as well as stable builds of the OS are available to download from the project's website.