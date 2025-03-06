AMD teams up with Cisco, Nokia, and Jio Platforms for Open Telecom AI platform

AMD, Cisco, Nokia, and Jio Platforms unveiled plans to develop the Open Telecom AI Platform at Mobile World Congress 2025. The initiative is designed to enhance telecom platforms with AI-driven automation, security, and efficiency, offering a scalable model for service providers worldwide.

Under the terms of the agreement, AMD will provide high-performance computing solutions, including EPYC CPUs, Instinct GPUs, DPUs, and adaptive computing technologies. Cisco will contribute networking, security, and AI analytics solutions, including Cisco Agile Services Networking, AI Defense, Splunk Analytics, and Data Center Networking. Nokia will bring expertise in wireless and fixed broadband, core networks, IP, and optical transport. Finally, Jio Platforms Limited (JPL) will be the platform's lead organizer and first adopter. It will also provide global telecom operators' initial deployment and reference model.

For AMD, getting into a potentially successful telco platform is a big deal. Its arch-rival, Intel, has a major lead with telecom projects, having invested massive amounts of money in 5G and other telecom technologies.

"AMD is proud to collaborate with Jio Platforms Limited, Cisco, and Nokia to power the next generation of AI-driven telecom infrastructure," said Lisa Su, chair and CEO of AMD. "By leveraging our broad portfolio of high-performance CPUs, GPUs, and adaptive computing solutions, service providers will be able to create more secure, efficient, and scalable networks. Together we can bring the transformational benefits of AI to both operators and users and enable innovative services that will shape the future of communications and connectivity."

The platform will function as a multi-layer intelligence system, integrating AI at every level of the telecom infrastructure. It will incorporate various AI approaches, including autonomous AI agents, large and specialized small language models, and traditional machine learning techniques to ensure adaptable and intelligent network management. Open APIs will be a key platform component, enabling seamless integration with existing telecom infrastructure and optimizing network functions for enhanced efficiency.

A primary goal of the project is to improve network security while cutting operational costs. By embedding AI into network management, the system will create self-regulating telecom environments capable of identifying risks, adjusting operations dynamically, and delivering a more secure and reliable service.

"Nokia possesses trusted technology leadership in multiple domains, including RAN, Core, fixed broadband, IP and optical transport. We are delighted to bring this broad expertise to the table in service of today's important announcement," said Pekka Lundmark, President and CEO at Nokia. "The Telecom AI Platform will help Jio to optimize and monetize their network investments through enhanced performance, security, operational efficiency, automation and greatly improved customer experience, all via the immense power of artificial intelligence. I am proud that Nokia is contributing to this work."